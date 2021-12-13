Former Gators QB Pledge Nick Evers Commits to Oklahoma

2022 QB recruit Nick Evers has decided on his landing spot after decommitting from the Florida Gators last week.

Former Florida Gators quarterback commit, Nick Evers out of Flower Mound (Texas) has decided to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners. This comes just a few days after decommitting from the Gators, one of the program’s many decommitments in the past week.

Evers, part of the 2022 recruiting class, originally committed to the Gators on March 9. of this year, visiting the program multiple times, including during the team’s loss against Alabama earlier this season. His decommitment wouldn’t come until after the program changed coaches, moving on from Dan Mullen, who originally recruited the QB.

With new HC Billy Napier now in town, Evers ultimately decided to part ways with the program, likely not a large part of the program’s renewed vision, the same as the other many decommitted prospects the programs had of late.

Announcing his commitment via social media today, Evers indicated that he will be joining the Sooners, a program that recently hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the program’s head coach. Venables was hired after long-time Sooners HC Lincoln Riley left the program to become the USC Trojans head coach.

When he originally decommitted from Florida on Dec. 7, Evers said he hoped to find his next destination quickly, not wanting to wait and intending to sign with a program on Early Signing Day, which will take place this week.

Now Florida will look to likely bring in a new QB for their 2022 recruiting class, but don’t be surprised if none sign for ESD, instead likely getting the bulk of their class on National Signing Day early next year.

