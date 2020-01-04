Four-Star WR Xzavier Henderson Commits to Florida

Four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson has committed to Florida, making his decision live during the U.S. Army All American Bowl today.

Henderson allowed his mother to announce his decision, after originally reaching towards the Clemson hat. C.J. Henderson, Xzavier's brother, was there with the rest of the Henderson family, who all broke out in a Gator chomp.

Henderson hails from Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He follows the same path that C.J. took out of high school, who has now declared for April’s 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-4, 185-pound receiver announced his decision at the U.S. Army All American Game on Saturday, selecting the Gators over Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia. Many signs originally pointed to Henderson playing his college football at Clemson, but Florida ultimately got his pledge. The wide receiver opted to be closer to home, and with all the visits he has previously made to Florida, the familiarity was in Gainesville.

It didn’t help matters for Clemson that Henderson’s lead recruiter, wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, will leave Clemson for the head coaching job at the University of South Florida after the college football playoff.

The Miami product will get a chance to play early next season, as Florida has four receivers graduating and possibly one more heading to the 2020 NFL Draft, as Kadarius Toney’s status is still pending.

It’s clear to see why Florida was after Henderson for so long as he has track speed matched with many valuable receiver traits. The track star runs an 11.06 in the 100-yard dash, 21.53 in the 200-yard dash, and a 46.77 in the 400-meter dash, which he won the 4A Florida State Championship in 2019. At this time, it is unclear if he would like to run track at the next level for the Gators.

As far as his 40-yard dash goes, he ran a 4.55 at the Opening last May. Henderson has a very wide catch radius and soft hands, which paired with his speed makes him incredible with the ball in his hands. His footwork is very quick and his routes are crisp. Like many other Florida receivers in this class, Henderson can go get any 50/50 ball due to his large frame. This is a receiver that fits Dan Mullen’s offense like a glove and can make plays in various positions on the field.

According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Xzavier Henderson is ranked as the No. 10 WR in the 2020 class, and grades out as the second-highest ranked commit in Florida's 2020 class.

Henderson joins Leonard Manuel, Jordan Pouncey, and Ja’Quavion Fraziars as the other WR commitments in the 2020 haul.

You can welcome Henderson to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his high school film below.