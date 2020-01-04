Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Wide Receiver

With the 2019 season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start dissecting the Florida Gators' roster as the team begins to prepare for the 2020 season.

Here at GatorMaven, we'll be evaluating each position on Florida's roster based on its 2019 performance, what the Gators have done in recruiting at the position so far, and what the early expectations are for each unit. Obviously, those expectations can change as the offseason goes on, but this is where the roster currently stands.

After previously breaking down the quarterback and running back positions, let's check out Florida's 2020 wide receiver corps.

What Florida returns at WR

Trevon Grimes: The best news Florida could get, as juniors contemplate declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, was that Grimes plans to return for his senior season.

In Dan Mullen's pass-heavy spread offense, the wide receivers often rotated to keep each other fresh throughout the 2019 season. It paid dividends that we'll discuss later, but it also prevented Grimes from posting the production that his skill-set is capable of.

The 6-5, 214 lbs. receiver runs a sub-4.5 second 40 yard dash and is a physical receiver at the boundary - he can make big-time plays, seen by his 23 first down conversions on 33 receptions in 2019 (per Pro Football Focus).

Jacob Copeland: Since signing as Florida's No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class, hopes have been high for Copeland's talent. But like Grimes, Copeland's opportunities have been limited as he was a young player amongst a group mainly consisting of upperclassmen.

Copeland has flashed in moments, though. His performance against South Carolina in 2019 - posting three receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown - was promising, flashing development in his route running. He's previously clocked a 4.44 40 yard dash - he's got wheels.

Trio of freshmen: Dionte Marks, Trent Whittemore, and Ja'Markis Weston all appeared in less than four games this season for Florida, so they will redshirt.

However, despite the majority of their practice efforts coming with the scout team, the trio of freshmen has earned plenty of praise from Florida's veteran receivers.

"I like them a lot," Gators receiver Van Jefferson said of the freshmen prior to the Orange Bowl. "I think Trent does really well in practice. Dionte and Ja'Markis are two of the fast guys, they make plays, so I think they're going to be good next year and have a really big impact."

Rick Wells: Wells has been at Florida since 2016 and has yet to find the field on meaningful offensive snaps, but has contributed on special teams. Could 2020 be the year that he finally emerges in Florida's offense?

What Florida gains at WR

Jaquavion Fraziars: A local product from Dunnellon High School, Fraziars is a big-bodied receiver at 6-4, 285 lbs. Fraziars projects as a vertical threat for Florida who can win contested catches at the boundary, with a good set of routes on the vertical stem. He also packs plenty of yards-after-catch ability into his game, which is impressive for a receiver of his stature.

Leonard Manuel: Manuel is prepared to sign in February after committing to Florida about a year ago. He transferred from Vanguard (Ocala, FL) to Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) for his senior year and posted 39 receptions for 645 yards and nine touchdowns in only seven games.

The 6-4, 200 lb. receiver is a smooth glider within his routes and should have no problem enhancing his route tree when he gets to Florida. He possesses good speed for a player of his size and is nimble on his feet, making him a twitchy receiver that should thrive in the offensive scheme.

Jordan Pouncey: Pouncey joins brother Ethan Pouncey, a cornerback from Winter Park High School (Winter Park, FL), in selecting Florida as his next school, after spending his last three years at Texas. Reportedly, Pouncey will join the Gators as a graduate transfer, providing Florida with much-needed depth at the receiver position. He has potential to be a field-stretching receiver for the Gators, and will certainly be a special teamer.

What Florida loses at WR

Van Jefferson: Jefferson marks the first of four senior receivers to depart from the program this offseason, and the loss of all four players stings the Gators' offense and team as a whole a good bit.

After transferring to Florida shortly after Mullen's arrival, Jefferson has been the nucleus of Florida's receiving corps. A route running technician, Jefferson's style of play has spread across the entire Florida receiver group to win on short-to-intermediate routes, as quarterback Kyle Trask has thrived in a spread-West Coast passing scheme Florida deployed in 2019.

In two seasons, Jefferson has tallied 84 receptions for 1160 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Gators. Those numbers lead all Florida receivers since Mullen took the reigns.

Freddie Swain: Swain enjoyed his most productive year-to-date in his final season with the Gators, taking 38 receptions for 517 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Primarily playing slot receiver, Swain would rotate with Josh Hammond in order to keep each other fresh, as previously noted across the entire group. The two split starts in their senior year, a testament to their unselfishness and leadership.

Josh Hammond: Much like Swain, Hammond's ability at slot receiver made him a key factor in Florida's passing game. Deemed "Mr. Reliable" for posting so little drops during his time at Florida, Hammond recorded 27 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns his senior year, while adding over 101 yards on six carries (reverses and jet sweeps) and a rushing score in 2019.

Tyrie Cleveland: While he will always be known for the "Heave to Cleve" against Tennessee during the 2017 season to beat the Volunteers on the last play of the game, Cleveland continued to serve an important role in Florida's offense despite falling down the depth chart in years following.

The acquisition of receiver talent and a collarbone injury in 2018 prevented Cleveland from fulfilling a bigger role in the offense, which led to only 43 receptions for 563 yards and four touchdowns over the past two years, but Cleveland served as kick returner and gunner on special teams and consistently made impact blocks down-field to allow ball-carriers in the open field to score. He was as "team-first" as they come, and Florida will miss his presence.

On the hinge

Kadaius Toney: Though he isn't a natural receiver, Toney has primarily played in the slot for Florida ever since transitioning to a skill position from quarterback, and when he's been healthy, he has been a game-changer for Florida's offense.

Toney is one of the more explosive and elusive players in college football, which has led to a near-50/50 split in his touches coming via rushes and receptions during his three-year career at Florida, averaging 10.6 yards per touch.

Toney told the media after the Orange Bowl that he has yet to make a decision on entering the 2020 NFL Draft or returning for a senior season, but he believes he has the tape to get drafted.

Room for more?

Florida could stand to add more talent to their receiver room given how young the receiver corps will be going forward.

Justin Shorter, the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2018 who originally signed with Penn State, and top-rated 2020 receiver Xzavier Henderson of Columbus HS (Miami, FL) are names to watch here. Shorter visited the campus last week while the team was in Miami preparing for the 2019 Orange Bowl, and he was quick to share his excitement on Twitter.

It's safe to assume that Shorter would have to sit for a year after transferring, should he elect to continue his career at Florida. He isn't a local prospect, so moving closer to home for any reason wouldn't apply in his case for a waiver here.

Enter Henderson, the younger brother of former Gators cornerback C.J., who did not play in the Orange Bowl as he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft. Considered the No. 59 player in the country and No. 10 receiver, Henderson would become one of Florida's top signings in the 2020 class and is talented enough to play as a freshman.

He will make his college decision tonight during the third quarter of the Adidas All-American Bowl on NBC.

2020 outlook

There's no doubt that losing four senior starters will hurt the Gators' passing offense. Anyone who claims otherwise is kidding themselves, as the position was crucial to Florida's pass game success and adjustment to the style of offense that best fits Trask.

But Grimes' decision to return in 2020 was legitimately a make-or-break decision, and it ended in Florida's favor. A starting receiver corps of Grimes and Copeland on the outside, with Kyle Pitts at tight end for his junior season and an array of young talent behind these three players, is a good position to be in.

The question is, will Florida be able to overcome the loss of four key contributors? Growth will be expected in Copeland's game specifically as he is expected to crack the starting lineup, among the rising sophomores and incoming freshmen. There are some big shoes to fill in the Gators' passing game in 2020 - and Florida has the talent to do it. Let's see how it all pans out.