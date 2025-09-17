Gators Among Programs in Contract with Virginia Tech Transfer
The Florida Gators have reportedly been one of many schools in contact with Virginia Tech transfer cornerback Dante Lovett, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
Lovett, a junior with two years of eligibility remaining, was one of the Hokies' first portal entries after the firing of their head coach, Brent Pry. The 6-foot, 200-pound corner was listed as a starter on Virginia Tech’s opening day depth chart and played 63 total snaps in their first three games. In those games, he recorded four tackles, allowing three catches for 54 yards and was given a 51.8 PFF grade.
Now in the portal, Lovett will officially redshirt this year while looking for a new home in 2026. He has reportedly heard from a bevy of schools, including Florida, Florida State, Colorado and others.
A three-star recruit out of Maryland, Lovett did not receive an offer from the Gators out of high school, yet Florida has been quick to show interest in the defender with senior Devin Moore on his way out, as well as starters Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain both being eligible for the NFL draft. Though Florida is expected to have a lot of its current secondary returning, Moore’s departure alone will leave over 740 career snaps needing to be replaced.
While it is unclear the early level of interest between Lovett and the program, the former three-star will have plenty of time to weigh his options, ineligible to actually suit up for another program until next season. It will likely be difficult for the Gators to pitch themselves to Lovett in their current situation, yet Florida seems to be operating as if it is business as usual in Gainesville.
Ahead of another important matchup on the season against the top-ranked in-state rival Miami, the Gators will have a chance to possibly increase the interest for the highly coveted Lovett with an upset, looking to turn the tide on their season starting Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Hard Rock Stadium.