Former Gators DB Coach Deron Wilson Set to Return to SEC School

Another Billy Napier assistant is set to leave the Florida Gators for an SEC program.

Corners coach Deron Wilson is set to follow former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to Arkansas as a secondary coach, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Wednesday. The move marks Wilson's return to Fayetteville after coaching the Razorbacks' secondary from 2023-24.

Arkansas is expected to hire Deron Wilson as a secondary coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Set to be a return to Fayetteville for Wilson, who was secondary coach for two seasons under Sam Pittman before spending last year as defensive backs coach at Florida. pic.twitter.com/ycxgFBsEDC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 10, 2025

Wilson joined Florida in 2025 after former secondary coach Will Harris' departure to Miami, becoming one of two defensive back coaches on staff alongside Vinnie Sunseri. Wilson was previously the corners quality control coach at Florida in 2022.

Under Wilson, Florida's corners had significant injuries with Dijon Johnson suffering a season-ending knee injury four games in and Cormani McClain battling injuries. Staying relatively healthy was senior Devin Moore, who had a strong campaign with two interceptions and 35 tackles.

Also emerging was freshman J'Vari Flowers, who graded out as the second-best tackling corner on Florida's roster, according to PFF.

Florida Gators' Staff Changes Under Sumrall

On Monday, Sumrall's staff moves began to take place.

Linebackers coach Robert Bala, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, receivers coach Billy Gonzales and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster were all reported not to be retained. Juluke has since been reported to be a target for the running backs coach at Kentucky and at Texas.

Bala has since been reported to join Napier at James Madison.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was reported last week to be the focus of Arkansas' search for the same position under new head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Meanwhile, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has been reported to be the lone staff member retained by Sumrall so far. Should things stand, he would be the first non-coordinator assistant hired by Sumrall after defensive coordinator Brad White. Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is expected to be Sumrall's offensive coordinator.

Staff members who have not had moves reported include offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway, quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, special teams coordinator Joe Houston and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles.

Last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

More From Florida Gators on SI