Gators Among the Top 3 for 5-Star Duo
Florida Gators Men’s Basketball head coach Todd Golden has been efficient and calculated in the transfer portal that has seen him snag top college talents such as Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin.
Now, Golden looks to be attacking high school recruiting with the same emphasis. Having already reeled in a commitment from combo guard Alex Lloyd (41st overall player in the class of 2025), he seems to have turned his focus towards 2025 top-20 players Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
According to 247Sports’ Travis Branham, the Gators are in the mix for the twins and it is a “toss up” between the Gators, Duke and Miami.
It won’t be an easy battle for the two. Their father, Carlos Boozer, is a former Duke Blue Devil and longtime NBA veteran. So, they have the legacy connection to the Blue Devils.
Cameron is ranked as the second overall player in the 2025 class and measures in at 6-foot-9, 235 pounds. His twin brother, Cayden, is tabbed as the 19th overall and is listed as 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
They play for Columbus High School in Miami, Fla., which puts the Hurricanes in close proximity.
However, that doesn’t mean the Gators are out of it by any means. They’ve received visits from Cameron and Cayden and have made significant movement in their recruitment that has seen them jump into the top three for both.
It is hard to say where the Gators sit for either player, but getting commitments from these types of talents would be monumental for Golden and the Gators.
And while it hasn’t been a long time since the Gators landed a five-star recruit, getting the Boozer twins would signal to those on the outside what type of coach Golden is and where he is taking the Gators.