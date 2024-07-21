2025s Cameron and Cayden Boozer have been dominate winners as they head into their senior season.



• 22’, 23’, & 24’ FHSAA 7A Champs

• 15U, 16U, & 17U @NikeEYB Champs

• 85-12 overall with Columbus (FL)

• 23’ @TheThroneHoops Champs & 24’ runner-ups

• 2x USA Gold Medalist pic.twitter.com/1tff7CJPqL