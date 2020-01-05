Gators Commit ATH Marc Britt Updates His Recruitment

The Florida Gators have had an action-packed last month of recruiting for the 2020 cycle, filled with major commitments, several SEC flips, and of course, 21 prospects electing to sign early on December 18th, 2019.

With so much hoopla in recruiting over the final months of the cycle, it's easy to forget about the commitments that Florida still has to get pen-to-paper with. With teams filling in the rest of their needs between now and National Signing Day on February 5th, one prospect in particular offered an update as to where they stand with the Gators.

Four-star athlete Marc Britt, who plays both wide receiver and safety for Miami Christian School (Miami, FL), informed Sports Illustrated recruiting director John Garcia Jr. that he's still "all Gator".

Britt tweeted during the early signing period that he would be signing in February, but nothing has changed regarding his pledge to the orange and blue.

Discussing his commitment to Garcia Jr., Britt said that he will not be taking any visits to other schools between now and signing day. He is "for sure" signing with Florida.

Garcia Jr. offered a quick scouting report on the athlete, who will play safety for the Gators. He now stands at 6-2, 190 lbs.

Britt is a versatile prospect with a solid frame to play on either side of the ball. Fairly polished with athleticism and body control, wide receiver has long been his most comfortable position but there is more room to grow on defense. As a safety, Britt shows good instincts and better physicality in run support. The receiver familiarity translates to good ball skills, too, so once the DB technique is up to speed he could blossom into a starter in the SEC.

Britt joins prospects Mordecai McDaniel and Rashad Torrence II as safety prospects in Florida's 2020 class.