GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Earns Fifth Star

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators' 2020 defensive line signee Gervon Dexter has earned a fifth star from the 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals recruiting services, making him the first composite five-star prospect to sign with the Gators straight out of high school in the Dan Mullen era of Florida football, and since 2015.

Dexter, 6-6, 294 lbs., only started playing football two years ago for Lake Wales High School (Lake Wales, FL) but has made an elite impact ever since. In two seasons, Dexter recorded 27 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, 178 total tackles, 14 forced fumbles, and three batted passes - all in 23 games.

Prior to football, Dexter prioritized basketball and still plays for Lake Wales' varsity team, as well as the discus throw in track and field.

The monstrous defensive line prospect committed to Florida in November of 2018, and despite efforts from top programs across the country, Dexter held true to his pledge and signed with Florida during the early signing period on December 18th. He refused to take visits elsewhere.

Dexter becomes the first Florida Gators' signee to earn a five-star rating by the Composite rankings since Martez Ivey and Cece Jefferson in 2015. Fellow 2020 signee, linebacker Derek Wingo, was recently awarded a fifth star by Rivals, but has yet to receive a Composite bump or that level of recognition from ESPN or 247Sports.

You can check out the GatorMaven "Five Play Prospect" scouting report on Dexter here. Given his talent, paired with elite size and athleticism, Dexter will likely find the field early in his career at Florida.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Announce 2020 Orange and Blue Game Date

The Florida Gators have a date set for their spring game.

Zach Goodall

Gators Notes and Quotes from Day 1 of Senior Bowl Practice

How did the Florida Gators in the 2020 Senior Bowl perform on day one of practice, and what did they have to say about it?

Zach Goodall

Lamical Perine Is Out to Prove Doubters Wrong, and the Senior Bowl Believes in Him

The former Florida Gators running back is a local legend in Mobile, and now, he wants to prove his doubters wrong as he ascends to the NFL.

Zach Goodall

Three Takeaways From Florida's 84-82 Loss To LSU

Florida barely lost to LSU in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways.

GrahamMarsh_

Know Your Enemy: Hoops Q&A With LSU Maven

Here's what Glen West of LSU Maven had to say about Tuesday night's contest between Florida and LSU.

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators 2020 Senior Bowl Weigh-In Results

How did all five Florida Gators fare in Senior Bowl weigh-ins, and what does it mean?

Zach Goodall

Taking a Look Back at the Gators' Upset of LSU in the SEC Tournament

A look back at last seasons instant classic for the Florida Gators against the LSU Tigers.

Brandon Carroll

Five Play Prospect: Gators BUCK Antwaun Powell Scouting Report

Next up in our "Five Play Prospect" series, profiling each of Florida's 2020 signings, let's take a look at BUCK rush end Antwaun Powell.

Brian Smith

Gators WR Tyrie Cleveland Added to Senior Bowl Roster

The former elite prospect receives a huge opportunity to ascend towards the NFL.

Zach Goodall

Florida QB Feleipe Franks Transfers to Arkansas

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has transferred within the SEC.

Zach Goodall