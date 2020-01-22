Gators Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Earns Fifth Star

Florida Gators' 2020 defensive line signee Gervon Dexter has earned a fifth star from the 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals recruiting services, making him the first composite five-star prospect to sign with the Gators straight out of high school in the Dan Mullen era of Florida football, and since 2015.

Dexter, 6-6, 294 lbs., only started playing football two years ago for Lake Wales High School (Lake Wales, FL) but has made an elite impact ever since. In two seasons, Dexter recorded 27 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, 178 total tackles, 14 forced fumbles, and three batted passes - all in 23 games.

Prior to football, Dexter prioritized basketball and still plays for Lake Wales' varsity team, as well as the discus throw in track and field.

The monstrous defensive line prospect committed to Florida in November of 2018, and despite efforts from top programs across the country, Dexter held true to his pledge and signed with Florida during the early signing period on December 18th. He refused to take visits elsewhere.

Dexter becomes the first Florida Gators' signee to earn a five-star rating by the Composite rankings since Martez Ivey and Cece Jefferson in 2015. Fellow 2020 signee, linebacker Derek Wingo, was recently awarded a fifth star by Rivals, but has yet to receive a Composite bump or that level of recognition from ESPN or 247Sports.

You can check out the GatorMaven "Five Play Prospect" scouting report on Dexter here. Given his talent, paired with elite size and athleticism, Dexter will likely find the field early in his career at Florida.