Gators Land Another Member of Brown Family to Continue Legacy
The family tradition continues for the Brown family and representing the Florida Gators. Safety Vincent Brown Jr. has committed to the Gators on Gators He made the announcement on his personal social media accounts.
He will be a preferred walk-on. With his addition, the number of members of the Brown family who will have played for the Gators is up to seven.
He is the older cousin of incoming freshman wide receiver Vernell Brown III. Both players are enrolling at UF this month and will be teammates again after playing together at Wildwood.
His father, Vincent Brown Sr., was a running back for the Gators under Urban Meyer. Brown Sr. played on the 2008 Gators team that won the National Championship.
Brown Sr. coached Brown Jr. as well in high school at Wildwood.
Brown is coming in from Southeastern University, an NAIA school located in Lakeland, Fla. He played there for two seasons, taking the field in 19 games. He made 30 total tackles and broke up nine passes.
He was a Second-Team All-Sun Conference selection in 2024.
In addition to his father, Brown’s uncle (Vernell Jr.) and grandfather (Vernell Sr.) played football at the University of Florida along with two of his great uncles, Charlie and Johnell Brown.
Vernell Brown III comes in as one of the top Gators recruits of the 2025 class. According to 247 Sports, he is a four-star recruit and is the No. 6 wide receiver of his recruiting class.