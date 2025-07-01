Gators Miss Out on Another DT Commitment
The Florida Gators defensive tackle board has been somewhat pillaged on the recruiting trail recently, continuing Monday with the commitment of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Preston Carey to Georgia.
Carey, a composite four-star and top 50 player in Florida, chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Auburn and his hometown program Rutgers. He would have been the highest-rated defensive tackle recruit in Florida’s class, joining three-star Jamir Perez.
The instate target seemed much needed for the Gators after missing out on some big targets recently. In just the last few weeks, Florida has lost battles for James “JJ” Johnson to, again, Georgia and Vodney Cleveland to Texas, two blue-chip players that many had once believed the Gators would lead for.
Their only other commit at the position, Perez, has also seemed to be flirting with flipping to Ohio State as well.
Carey stands at 6-foot-4.5 and weighs in at 300 pounds, while his tape shows good athleticism. He is a Max Prep All-American and racked up 24 tackles and two sacks as a junior in nine games. As a freshman, he had 57 tackles and one sack, helping his former school, St. Anthony’s, win the AAA New York State Championship in 2022.
“I’ve been so thorough through this process…once I commit, I’m looking for that to be my home,” Carey told Swamp247’s Tyler Harden in an interview after dropping his top seven schools. “Just ride it out through the season, grow that relationship and sign on signing day in December as an early grad.”
Florida moves ahead with just one defensive tackle commit, likely looking to add two to three before signing day. Four-star Kendall Guervil, who holds a crystal ball to choose the Gators, on July 2.