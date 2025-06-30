Gators Projected to Land In-State Four-Star DL
After missing out on four-star defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland, who committed to Texas, and James Johnson, who committed to Georgia, the Florida Gators are now projected to add a four-star defensive lineman to its 2026 recruiting class.
According to On3’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons, the Gators are projected to land a commitment from Fort Myers (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil.
Guervil visited Florida earlier in the month (June 13) and has also been on official visits to Florida State University (May 30), Georgia (June 6), and Texas (June 20).
The 6-foot-4 and 315 pound lineman released his top-three possible destinations last week, with Florida earning a spot on the list along with Texas and Florida State.
Based on 247’s recruiting rankings, Guervil is the 12th best defensive line recruit in the country and the ninth best overall prospect in the state of Florida.
“Displays adequate get-off for his size and has the downhill charge to close gaps in backside pursuit,” said Andrew Ivins, 247’s Director of Scouting. “Has manufactured plenty of power in the weightroom over the years and that shows up with his bull rush as he can forklift obstacles.”
During his junior season at nearby Fort Myers High School, Guervil made 88 tackles and 12 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles. Through three seasons at the varsity level he has totaled 165 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
If Guervil were to commit to Florida, he would be the Gators’ 15th commit in the class of 2026, and their third pledge from a defensive lineman. Based on 247Sports’ composite rankings, Guervil’s 93.63/100 ranking would make him Florida’s highest-rated defensive line commitment, and their third-highest-rated commitment overall for that class.
