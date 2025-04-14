Gators Take the Lead for Nation's No. 4 DL Recruit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Following a visit to the Swamp this past weekend to watch the Orange and Blue game, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland has given the Florida Gators the edge in his recruitment.
"I would probably say Florida is No. 1,” Cleveland told On3’s Corey Bender.
Cleveland (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) ranks as a four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He is tabbed as the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive lineman.
Florida hasn't completely clinched Cleveland's commitment, though, as he's also considering Auburn and has taken trips to Miami and North Carolina this spring. He is set to take official visits to Auburn (May 16) and Florida (May 30).
As a junior, the big defensive lineman racked up the stats in the trenches. He tallied 50 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks in 15 games.
With the Gators targeting Cleveland, the trend of recruiting the state of Alabama continues as well.
Florida landed linebacker Shemar James and safety Miguel Mitchell in head coach Billy Napier's first recruiting class. Then, in his second cycle, he landed edge rusher Kelby Collins. Napier did go the entire 2024 cycle without signing a prospect from Alabama, but did get back to his ways by signing linebacker Myles Johnson in the 2025 class.
It’s been a slow start for the Gators in the 2026 class, having only three high school prospects committed at this time. Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive back Devin Jackson are currently the only ones pledged to the Gators.
As a result, Florida sits at No. 45 in the overall class rankings and No. 13 in the SEC class rankings, according to 247Sports.