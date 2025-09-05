South Florida vs. Florida Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2
The Gators steamrolled LIU in their opener ahead of Week’s in-state date with South Florida, showing off explosiveness at the skill spots.
South Florida, meanwhile, shocked No. 25 Boise State with a statement win powered by Byrum Brown’s dual-threat playmaking and a defense that forced five fumbles.
This matchup gives us a mix of SEC firepower against AAC momentum, and the prop market offers sharper value than simply picking a side on the spread.
Here are three player props worth targeting for Saturday night.
Best Prop Bets for South Florida vs. Florida
- Byrum Brown Over Rushing Yards
- Mark Gronkowski Under Passing Yards
- Gabe Burkle Anytime Touchdown
Byrum Brown Over 236.5 Rushing Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
Brown carved Boise State for 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns, showing he’s back to form after last year’s injury. Over his last six starts, he’s cleared 42.5 rushing yards in four of them, and his willingness to tuck and run in red-zone spots gives him added upside. Florida’s defense was lights-out against LIU, but that was against quarterbacks with no mobility; containing Brown will be a different assignment. With USF likely chasing points in the second half, designed runs and scrambles should stack up quickly, making the over a solid angle.
DJ Lagway Under 248.5 Passing Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
Lagway dazzled against LIU, throwing three touchdowns in the first half, but context matters — the defense never threatened him and his receivers had free releases all night. Against South Florida, the game script shifts: the Bulls’ defensive front forced five fumbles and recovered three against Boise, showing they can at least disrupt rhythm plays.
Florida may lean on its ground game with Jadan Baugh after averaging over 7.5 yards per carry last week, which keeps Lagway’s arm from carrying the workload. With Tramell Jones Jr. also in the rotation, it’s unlikely Lagway gets the volume necessary to replicate last week’s gaudy numbers, making the under more appealing.
Keshaun Singleton Anytime Touchdown (+220 at FanDuel)
Singleton was Brown’s security blanket in the upset of Boise State, hauling in five catches for 93 yards and a score. His usage in tight coverage situations and reliability on third downs make him the natural candidate to see red-zone targets again. Florida’s secondary is talented, but it did allow 16.0 yards per reception to wideouts last year, a weakness that lines up with Singleton’s skill set as a possession-to-explosive hybrid.
If South Florida reaches the end zone more than once, it’s hard to imagine Singleton not being involved in one of those scoring plays.
