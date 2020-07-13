AllGators
Highly Rated 2022 CB Jaheim Singletary Places Gators in Top 10

Demetrius Harvey

While the Gators are still in hot pursuit of several top-tier defensive backs for their 2021 recruiting class, that doesn't mean they're ignoring next year's cycle as highly-rated 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary places the Gators in his initial top 10.

Along with the Gators, Singletary lists several high-profile programs, including Georgia, Texas, Arizona State, Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, FSU, Oklahoma and USC.

This is the second top-teams list Singletary has put out this year. His first, "top-six" teams list came out in March which also included the Gators. 

Singletary, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, hails from Jacksonville (Fla.) and currently attends Robert E. Lee High School. Rated highly from several recruiting hubs, Singletary first received his offer from UF after attending junior day in Gainesville during March of 2019.

As his primary recruiter, Gators defensive backs (cornerbacks) coach Torrian Gray has been recruiting Singletary heavily while in Jacksonville (Fla.).  

During his sophomore season in 2019, Singletary put on a show, recording 47 tackles and eight pass breakups. The year prior, Singletary recorded an impressive seven interceptions. Since then, teams have found it appropriate to move away from his side of the field, opting to attack less-talented cornerbacks instead.

Including the teams in his top 10, Singletary has received offers from plenty of power five programs, including Miami, South Carolina and Duke.

While he is primarily a cornerback, Singletary is plenty athletic, playing wide receiver for Robert E. Lee as well. When checking out the tape, the rising-junior cornerback showcases plenty of makeup speed and ball skills, something that will be necessary to have at the next level.   

Given his length at 6-foot-1, Singletary matches up well with most wide receivers, especially bigger players who attempt to use their size to their advantage in the red zone. For the Gators, Singletary would be an ideal fit as a boundary cornerback, reminiscent of CJ Henderson who possessed similar length at the position.

For now, it is still quite early in the process, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see someone so close to Gainesville already have an itch to attend one of the more respective defensive back programs in the country in the Florida Gators.

