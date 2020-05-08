Florida Gators 2021 Priority Target WR Jacorey Brooks Commits to Alabama

A priority prospect for the Florida Gators, 2021 wide receiver Jacorey Brooks (Booker T. Washington - Miami, Fla.) has committed to Alabama.

Brooks, 6-3, 185 lbs., is considered the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, and the No. 37 overall prospect, according to t the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The First Team All-Dade County receiver caught 86 passes for 1187 yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior season, according to MaxPreps.

Losing Brooks to Alabama stings for Florida, as the Gators obtained Brooks' final visit prior to the sports world shutting down amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks appeared to be trending Florida's way during the week leading up to his commitment.

The Gators will continue to look to add receivers during 2021 recruiting, despite already having pledges from Trevonte Rucker (Vanguard - Ocala, Fla.) and Daejon Reynolds (Grayson - Loganville, Ga.). Florida recently lost a commitment from wide receiver Brashard Smith (Palmetto - Miami, Fla.), and was looking to regain recruiting momentum by an addition to the class from Brooks.

The commitment announcements of Charles Montgomery (Armwood - Valrico, Fla.) and Christian Leary (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.) will be worth keeping an eye on for Florida. Montgomery lists Florida as a top-two school for him, with Maryland, and he is set to commit on May 24th. Leary includes Florida in his top six schools and will commit on June 6th.

Though, Brooks adds a totally different element to the offense than Mongtomery, Leary, and Smith provide. That is no slight to any of those prospects, those players are better served out of the slot and as versatile rushing game weapons, but Brooks is more of a true redzone, contested-catch threat.