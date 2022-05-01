WR Johntay Cook II Places Florida Gators Top 5

The Florida Gators are one of the five schools receiver Johntay Cook II out of DeSoto (Texas) is expected to choose from.

Photo: Keary Colbert; Credit Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have earned a spot in yet another top teams list, this time for wide receiver Johntay Cook II out of DeSoto (Texas). Though Cook earned an offer from the previous coaching staff last year, he was recently re-offered by this year's coaching staff, making their interest well-known.

Cook, 6-foot, 170 pounds is one of the top receiver prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 WR in 247Sports composite and the No. 41 player nationally. He is currently being recruited by nearly all of the top dogs in college football and now is ready to narrow down his choices shortly before his senior season at the prep level.

Announcing the top teams list via social media, Cook is now down to Florida, Jackson State University, Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan.

Being that Cook resides in Texas, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him ultimately remain in the state, going to either Texas or Texas A&M. Still, Florida will continue pursuing Cook as long as they can, efforting to land one of the top receivers in this year's class.

Cook has yet to reportedly visit the program either on an official or unofficial basis, but that could change as players set up different visit schedules during the summer season. He recently took an unofficial visit to Alabama for the Crimson Tide A-Day, but they were left off of his final list.

It remains to be seen where Florida ultimately does land on his mind, but it does help that the program has brought in a new receivers coach, one that just saw his last project out of USC, Drake London, get selected in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.