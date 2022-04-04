DB Jordan Castell Recaps Gators Visit, ‘I Like Florida a Lot'

Photo: Jordan Castell; Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators concluded yet another weekend of unofficial visits on Saturday, with plenty of players coming away impressed by the program and staff as they look to make their decisions on their collegiate futures at some point in the next few months.

AllGators caught up with some of the recruits as they were making their way to depart Gainesville, including Winter Garden (Fla) defensive back Jordan Castell, who currently attends West Orange high school. Castell came away impressed with Florida, who has re-affirmed their offer to the 6-foot-2, 195-pound DB after he was originally offered by the previous staff.

"They were telling me like 'Oh, yeah, you're welcome to commit,'" Castell told AllGators. "But I'm going to wait it out until October 1 [to make a decision]. But, I like Florida a lot, it's very nice."

Castell is currently focused on his high-school program, which is currently undergoing a regime change of its own. His plan is to continue leading the team, getting players to buy into the new staff, similar to what players on Florida's roster are currently doing with new coach Billy Napier.

During his visit, Castell met with Napier, co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney. That's quite a quartet of coaches, and Castell likes what Florida has to offer him as far as what he can do on the field, too, observing the team's practice on Saturday.

"I liked it a lot because I'm seeing their safeties rockin' down at nickel, the nickels at corner. So, you know, they're moving their players a lot," Castell noted. "They really want to win, great environment and the energy is just very high."

The Gators have historically deployed its defensive backs in a variety of places, including the STAR position, or nickel corner/safety hybrid. That much is staying under the new staff, with perhaps a couple of different responsibilities. That's part of the selling point that the Florida staff has given to Castell- versatility.

"They like how I'm versatile," he said. "Corner safety, nickel, it doesn't matter. Because I'm gonna make plays, so."

Ultimately, Castell has official visits planned to both Auburn and Florida. He plans to visit Auburn next weekend. But, for any college that will ultimately get his services, he just wants to go to a program that has a good environment and feels like a family.

"I want to be somewhere where it's a good environment, you know, coaches treat their players like their own," he added. "But yeah, really just a good environment. Good brotherhood, you know, just one family."



Perhaps that destination will be at the University of Florida, sometime in the near future.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.