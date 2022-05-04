JUCO OT Jordan Herman Commits to Florida Gators

Photo: Rob Sale; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators landed a commit last night. Offensive tackle Jordan Herman out of Hutchinson C.C. (Hutchinson, Ks.) committed to Florida last night, a surprise commitment from fans and other observers alike.

Herman, 6-foot-8, 370 pounds spent the last two years at Hutchinson as part of the 2020 recruiting class out of Fort Mill (SC). Now, he will be joining Florida in the 2022 recruiting class.

“First off I want to thank my family for believing in me and guiding me through this process and long journey in my football career. Secondly I want to thank all of the coaches in my life that have coached me hard and introduced me to the game of football that I fell in love with,” Herman wrote on Twitter.

“And lastly I want to thank my professors and academic advisors especially Ms. Erin Ellis. Without all of you guys I would have not made it this far. But with that being said I AM 1000% Committed TO THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA! GO GATORS.”

Herman was recruited primarily by Florida Gators offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Rob Sale, along with assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton. The Gators are invested in adding more talent prior to the start of fall and it appears that Herman will be a part of those efforts.

It is unclear at this time when Herman will make his way onto campus, but he graduates from JUCO this month and will be eligible to join the Florida football program this season.

