Julian Humphrey Officially Visits Florida: 'I Already Feel at Home'

After taking an official visit to the University of Florida, Gators 2022 cornerback commit, Julian Humphrey, confirms his intentions to play in The Swamp.

Already committed, Clear Lake HS (Houston, Texas) native, cornerback Julian 'Julio' Humphrey took an official visit to the University of Florida this weekend, confirming his commitment to the program.

"This one is different," Humphrey said shortly following his visit to the university today. "Because it's Florida, and like it's in The Swamp. You can't beat that. And plus, they produce really, really good [defensive backs]. And it's like, it's different from Texas, I already feel home."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback originally made his commitment to Florida in May of this year. He did so without ever stepping foot on campus besides one time years ago as a kid. Florida's efforts and commitment to him only confirmed what he already knew: he wants to be a Florida Gator.

"The first day, they were telling me that committing to Florida was the best thing I could have ever done," Humphrey said when asked what the message Florida sent during his visit.

"And they're going to produce me to be the best me because you know, like, I commit to Florida because I know Florida is the DBU like they put out at least two DBs every single year and I know I can be one of those DBs."

Year after year the Gators have sent several defensive backs to the NFL. Most recently, Florida sent cornerback Marco Wilson and safety Shawn Davis to the NFL via the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last year, cornerback CJ Henderson was selected ninth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to be one of the team's starters yet again this season.

For next year, cornerback Kaiir Elam is expected to be selected high in the 2022 NFL Draft, granted he declares early. Elam was Humphrey's host over the weekend, extending his knowledge of the game and how to operate under the right mindset once he officially gets to Florida next year.

His message to Humphrey was simple, the 2022 recruit said: "Just play and it's all gonna come together."



While he is still actively being recruited by several teams, including Penn State, Alabama and Texas A&M and LSU, among others, it doesn't appear likely that Humphrey will be swayed by his decision to join the Gators, even if being recruited by a head coach like Nick Saban is something every kid lives for.

"Florida has been on me. I've been talking to coach Mullen and [cornerbacks] coach Jules [Montinar] almost every single day," Humphrey said. "FaceTime'ing them, getting to know them, everything it was great."

During his visit, Humphrey would sit down with coach Montinar, breaking down plays in the film room and relating it to one of his own players' films to give the young defensive back something to take home with him as a guide.

"Hanging out with him in person was amazing," Humphrey said of coach Montinar. "He's the same way on a phone. Funny guy. He knows what he's doing and he has tons of experience."

Another aspect that has become new to recruiting just this year is the idea of name, image and likeness coming to Florida, giving young athletes an ability to earn money while still participating in collegiate athletes.

That's an aspect of the process and what Florida can offer to players, entering their program, something that appeals to Humphrey who was sporting his own branded sweatshirt today, 'Julio Island.'

During his visit, Humphrey said Florida was already pitching to him how they'd help in that aspect. Whether it's bringing in advisors or setting the players up to give them an idea of whether or not a promotion is real, the school is completely backing its players in that regard.

In all, it appears as if the visit was a success for Humphrey. Barring any dramatic change of events, he's set to become a Florida Gator by the end of the year.

