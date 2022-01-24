Preferred Walk-On LB Bryce Capers Commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators continue their recruiting efforts with a commitment from linebacker Bryce Capers out of Jacksonville (Fla).

The Florida Gators have earned a commitment from linebacker Bryce Capers out of Jacksonville (Fla), another player from Florida keeping their talents in-state to play at UF with head coach Billy Napier.

Capers will be a preferred walk-on at Florida, who also had offers from Division 1 schools such as FIU, Eastern Kentucky and Akron. He would transfer to Riverside HS after playing at Trinity Christian Academy a year ago in order to play in space as a linebacker instead of defensive end.

With dual-threat ability as a pass rusher and a coverage LB, he brings plenty to the table.

Capers announced his commitment on Twitter earlier today.

For Florida, there will be plenty of players who walk on within the program and are expected to continue to earn their scholarships as they work through their collegiate football career.

Capers, 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, fits the mold on the second level of the program's defense on the outside, coached by Gators outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. He becomes the first PWO to commit to the program under Napier's watch.

For Florida, the program is in need of plenty of players at the LB position. With Khris Bogle and Mohamoud Diabate transferring out, the team cannot afford to lack depth at the position moving forward. Adding a player like Capers helps, even if he isn't necessarily expected to play a major role right away.

With a propensity for developing talent on all sides of the football, Napier and his staff ought to be able to muster something out of the players they take on, even a walk-on player.

