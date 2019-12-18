Live Blog: Dan Mullen's Early Signing Day Press Conference

Following an eventful first day of the Early National Signing Period, Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is scheduled to speak with the media.

Florida has signed 20 players so far today, and has a 21st on the way as offensive tackle commit Issiah Walker (Norland HS - Miami, FL) is set to conduct his signing ceremony at 7:00 P.M. tonight.

Among Florida's signees are cornerstone prospects defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, outside linebacker Derek Wingo, quarterback Anthony Richardson, defensive back Jahari Rogers, and offensive lineman Joshua Braun.

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for quotes and updates from Mullen's press conference.

Live Blog

5:22 P.M.: Mullen says that Florida will be recruiting five or six prospects entering the next signing day. Perhaps more based on roster attrition. He said the targets will be the best available players.

5:20 P.M.: Mullen says David Turner's sincerity and the relationships he builds with prospects are a huge part of why he's such a key member of the staff.

5:20 P.M.: Mullen says that the Early National Signing period has been "consistent" through its first three years, which is positive.

5:18 P.M.: Mullen says that all three 2019 WR signings - Dionte Marks, Trent Whittemore, and Ka'Markis Weston - are doing really well in their development and he's excited to see where they're at in spring.

5:16 P.M.: Mullen still believes that, as of now, no other Gators will declare early for the NFL Draft. "But you never know," he added.

5:15 P.M.: Mullen says he did not travel to Australia to scout punter Jeremy Crawshaw. ProKick Australia sends film to schools.

5:14 P.M.: Mullen says he doesn't know if he can comment on 2019 signing Wardrick Wilson given his recruiting status.

5:13 P.M.: Asked if any athletes stand out other than Gervon Dexter in the Gators signing class, Mullen responds: "All 21 of them. You don't get here without being a special athlete."

5:10 P.M.: Mullen says that he has his own prospect rankings and doesn't pay attention to others.

5:09 P.M.: "That's good, we should. I'd be disappointed if we didn't" - Mullen on leading the nation in signings from the state of Florida.

5:07 P.M.: "We're certainly getting there. It's hard to say about the guys we signed today... but we expect to be able to compete for championships" - Mullen on the depth and outlook of his roster. "We aren't there yet, but we aren't very far off."

5:04 P.M.: Mullen says they have tweaked "every aspect" of their recruiting department and is "pleased with the job they've done".

5:04 P.M.: "You see the success we've had recruiting with him here... David was a huge part for me to get him in here."

5:03 P.M.: Mullen says that Florida previously over-signed at wide receiver and that there's just one spot remaining at the position, could go to an incoming freshman or a transfer student.

5:02 P.M.: Mullen notes that he's really excited about the defensive backs that Florida has signed, given that underclassmen have declared for the NFL Draft in back-to-back years in the secondary on top of injuries.

5:01 P.M.: Mullen was asked if he was disappointed that Florida didn't sign a running back today. "No, because recruiting isn't over." Noted that they are lining up new official visits.

5:00 P.M.: Mullen begins with praise for the recruits signed today, saying that there were no shocks or surprises today.

4:50 P.M.: While Florida started strong, getting 20 signings faxed and filed earlier in the day, the Gators really struggled to close on uncommitted targets.

Defensive end Donell Harris of Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) defensive tackle Timothy Smith (Sebastian River - Sebastian, FL), and wide receiver Sam Brown (New Hampstead - Bloomingdale, GA) all passed on serious interest from Florida and signed with other teams at the end of their recruiting process. Harris and Smith respectively stuck to their Texas A & M and Alabama pledges, while Brown chose West Virginia over Georgia and Tennesee - Florida didn't even get a hat on his table.