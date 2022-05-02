LB Malik Bryant Names Florida Gators in Top 5

The Florida Gators are in the running to land explosive edge rusher Malik Bryant out of in the 2023 recruiting class.

Photo: Malik Bryant; Credit: Florida Gators Communications

The Florida Gators earned a spot on another top-five teams list, this time for big-time linebacker Malik Bryant out of Jones (Fla.) Bryant is one of the most sought-after LB/edge rushers in the nation in the class of 2023, and he has made Florida one of his five most likely destinations as his recruitment nears.

Bryant is set to make his commitment announcement on July 23, later this summer.

Bryant, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, lists Florida along with UCF, Alabama, Miami and USC in his top teams list, the schools that will ultimately battle for his commitment. He is currently listed as the No. 2 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 35 overall player nationally.

Bryant has taken two unofficial visits to the Florida campus since the new regime under head coach Billy Napier took over, once on Jan. 15 and again on Apr. 2. Bryant has been primarily recruited by Florida outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson.

Here is what SI All-American's John Garcia had to say about Bryant's recruitment last month:

The former IMG standout is back home in Orlando and his recruitment hasn't dropped off a bit. Each visit he takes in the coming weeks and months will be under a microscope, too, considering there is already a commitment date in place. Alongside area standouts Derrick LeBlanc and Payton Kirkland, Bryant plans to come off the board on July 23. Of the in-state schools in the mix, Florida has long been involved and Napier's staff has continued to court his commitment. Miami's new group has been consistent with Bryant as well, but of course, the national contenders continue to covet the off-ball 'backer. Georgia is likely to get him back on campus and Alabama isn't going anywhere in this race, either. If there is a wildcard in the race, consider USC if Riley and his staff can get Bryant on campus soon.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.