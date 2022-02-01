Preferred Walk-On OL Jackson Crozier Commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are slated to land preferred walk-on offensive lineman Jackson Crozier as he commits to the program.

The Florida Gators are taking on yet another preferred walk-on in the class of 2022. On Monday evening, Ft. Lauderdale (Fla) native offensive lineman Jackson Crozier announced that he was committed to the program, signing on as a preferred walk-on, hoping to earn a scholarship along the way.

This announcement comes just one week after the program saw Jacksonville (Fla) linebacker Bryce Capers announce his intentions to come to Florida as a PWO himself.

Crozier, listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds will likely join the program officially along with all of the other commitments on Wednesday's National Signing Day. That will give the program plenty of depth within a variety of positions, including the offensive line.

"I am proud to announce that I have committed to further my athletic and academic career at The University of Florida!." Crozier wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank my family, my coaches and my teammates for making me into the man I am today. I can't wait to start the next chapter of my life!"

The Gators are slated to sign a slew of prospects on NSD in anticipation of head coach Billy Napier's first recruiting class since taking over as the team's head coach in late November. Napier has already made a few splash moves in earning the commitments and ensuing signings of safety Kamari Wilson and linebacker Shemar James in December, who are thought to be some of the best players in the nation.

As for Crozier, he played primarily left tackle in high school, able to protect a quarterback's blindside. His tape shows an ability to use his hands, something that is a challenge for many at the position.

Moving forward, look for Florida to continue adding pieces and depth on the offensive line, especially considering the team is likely to lose a handful following the 2022 season.

