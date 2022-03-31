Top DL Peter Woods Places Florida Gators in Top 4

The Florida Gators continue to search for players to add in their 2023 recruiting class, with DL Peter Woods a high priority.

One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Peter Woods out of Thompson (Ala.) has officially released a trimmed-down top teams list, including the Florida Gators in his top four schools alongside Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson.

Woods is currently graded by 247Composite as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country, and the 28th-best player nationally. He's been heavily recruited by Florida since the previous staff, and unofficially visited the program last year.

The new staff led by head coach Billy Napier has apparently still been recruiting him, too. Woods previously included Florida in his top six, along with Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Oregon. Now, it appears that Oregon, Georgia and Auburn are out, while Oklahoma has entered the picture.

“Coach [Billy] Napier made some great hires when he took over the program,” Woods said via On3.com. “They were in constant contact and made me feel like a priority. I love the vision they have for the program.”

At 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, Woods best projects as a defensive end who can play some inside on passing downs. Still, he would add a versatile defensive lineman with plenty of upside to the Florida Gators defense, something they are in serious need of after the regime change and with plenty of players transferring out of the program or graduating.

With recruiting ramping up, don't be surprised to see more players release their top teams list with Florida included, only this time perhaps it's not for show.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.