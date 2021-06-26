Cottrell Nearly Commits on Gators Visit: 'I Can See Myself Playing Here'

Receiver Raymond Cottrell committed to the Florida Gators following a visit with the program over the weekend.

While the Florida Gators are making plenty of moves with its 2022 recruiting cycle, there's still plenty to be done with future years.

Following an unofficial visit by 2023 receiver Raymond Cottrell out of Milton (Fla) to Gainesville, the Gators appear to have made some headway in convincing him to make a commitment.

"It was great," Cottrell said following his visit on Friday. "I love the atmosphere, everything was just ... I can see myself playing here. Everything, everything I like the indoor facility, the way the coaches treat their players."

While it is common that unofficial or official visits will bring some sort of energy of positivity to the forefront, it was clear on Friday that Cottrell felt it that much more, especially considering that one of the team's current receivers, Jacob Copeland, grew up not far from where Cottrell currently resides.

34 Gallery 34 Images

Getting to connect with someone like Copeland, who is from Pensacola (Fla), was great for Cottrell who was able to connect with the fellow receiver on a personal level, able to talk to him about "real stuff," what everything is like.

"It feels good. Actually, it really humbled me even more."

Cottrell, listed at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, officially received an offer from Florida in May of this year. His primary recruiter has been Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales, who worked out the receiver.

To Cottrell, Gonzales is someone who fits his style completely, and he knows if he were to commit, he would be in good hands. "He's a fun guy."

After everything, Florida has remained atop the receiver's list of preferable places to go, it's his "dream" school, Cottrell said on Friday. What's kept Florida so high on his list is the family-oriented atmosphere he's felt on campus. From the coaches to the players, he knows that family is incredibly important to the program.

"The campus is lovely."

Some days, Cottrell says, coach Gonzales will tell coaches to get the young receiver in order to reach out to him. That's something that's been rare for Cottrell during his recruitment: "Nobody's doing that. So that shows me that he really, really wants me."

Cottrell has set his commitment timeline for sometime after his senior year but was frank when asked whether or not he thought about committing on Sunday. "I'm not gonna lie. I almost did [commit]. But knowing me, I just gotta see everything first."

In the meantime, Cottrell made note of his top teams, naming Florida first, following by Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State in that order.

The Gators have no issue with loading up on receivers, having already landed commitments from Buford (Ga.) receiver Isaiah Bind and Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, Fla) receiver Chandler Smith for their 2022 recruiting class.

The team is still expected to land plenty of other receivers across the next two classes as well and it looks like Cottrell could easily be one of them.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.