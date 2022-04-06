CB Tavoy Feagin Sees Intensity in Gators' Staff: ‘Vibe Has Really Changed'

Visiting the University of Florida nowadays is like a breath of fresh air. That's the sentiment many reporters have felt when interviewing recruits, players and coaches alike.

The same can be said for 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin out of Carrollwood Day (Fla), who AllGators recently caught up with during his unofficial visit to the campus last weekend.

"Really the vibe," Feagin said when asked about the differences between the two coaching staffs, under Dan Mullen and now Billy Napier. "The coaching staff is really hyper. I went to the practice and saw more intensity than the past coaching staff."

That's something the 6-foot-2, 170-pound rising high school junior appreciates about the new staff, able to see just how important each day of practice is for the program, and how the coaching staff trains and teaches its players.

During his visit, Feagin was able to meet with many of Florida's staff, including cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who would ultimately be Feagin's position coach at Florida. But, what stood out about Raymond was the intriguing part, with Feagin mentioning that the way he teaches his players is what stands out.

"I really like how he was coaching, how he, like, would show the players what to do," Feagin mentioned. "Some coaches, some of the schools I went to, the coaches tell them not show [them]."

That can have a major impact on a position group or a particular player. A lot of players, especially these days, are hands-on learners, able to mimic what their coaches show rather than just hearing what they say and attempting to form what they feel is necessary to complete the rep.

Small things like that, especially for a player like Feagin who wants to get a lot of playing time wherever he goes, are important in recruitment.

Watching Raymond break down film was another highlight of Feagin's visit over the weekend. Able to see how the coach breaks down film and tells his players what to do and then to see that translate over to the film room, "it was amazing," Feagin said.

Ultimately, seeing Florida's campus and the facility that they are building is what draws recruits in, including Feagin who said that he likes how Florida does things now.

Being from Tampa, Feagin is able to use his resources to see how the team is doing. Plenty of Florida players come from that area and it allows him to get a better feeling about what he might be heading into if he should commit to the program in the future.

Ultimately, being recruited by Napier is a "blessing," he said, especially when the coach landed the job at Florida, following him and able to stay in contact with the young recruit. That, of course, is all part of the gig and something that is appreciated by recruits.

As far as other teams that will be vying for Feagin's services, he mentioned Florida State and Clemson as schools that make him "feel like home." The young DB will take more visits in the summer, and has another visit scheduled for this upcoming weekend to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ultimately, what makes for a good fit for Feagin is a program that has a family atmosphere and gives him some playing time.

"That's really key for me because I have a dream of going to the league, to be able to do that I have to have playing time."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.