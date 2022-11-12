The Rashada Effect: Where Does Florida Recruiting Go From Here in 2023?

Florida just landed the most important recruit to commit to the program since Billy Napier took over in November of last year. Jaden Rashada is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the country for the 2023 class and the highest-rated passer to commit to the Gators since they flipped Feleipe Franks from LSU in 2016.

QBs are typically the bell cow of the recruiting class, and even though Florida has had a signal-caller committed since July in Marcus Stokes, landing an elite prospect at the position like Rashada just hits a little differently.

Following the commitment, All Gators looked across the recruiting landscape to assess the prospects UF remains in pursuit of, as well as some that they haven't been directly linked to yet, to see which ones this monumental commitment could affect.

Typically, when you think of prospects that would be affected by a quarterback pledge, the first position group that comes to mind is wide receiver.

Well, the Gators already have a top-notch WR class assembled with four currently committed: Aidan Mizell, Eugene Wilson III, Andy Jean, and Tyree Patterson. They did have a fifth committed at the position before Creed Whittemore flipped to Mississippi State, so they could add another if they really wanted to.

One prospect that really stands out as someone that could get a call from the Gators is consensus four-star WR Rashid Williams. Williams is currently a Washington commit and has been so since May, but he is a high school teammate of Rashada's.

Williams is far and away Rashada’s favorite target at Pittsburg (Calif.) High and was even seen doing the Gator chomp on Friday night after a touchdown catch. He does not possess an offer from Florida yet, but if the Gators decide they want to take another WR, he'd be a recruit to monitor.

Sticking with the theme of pass-catchers, one prospect that Florida wasn’t able to gain much traction with even though his mother is a UF alum is the No. 18 player on the SI99, Pinnacle (Ariz.) High tight end Duce Robinson. Robinson is another prospect that is located closer to the west coast like Rashada.

And, even though the Florida coaching staff hasn't prioritized the tight end position this cycle, if Robinson shows an interest, it would behoove of the Gators to reciprocate it.

Another unit highly affected by a high-level QB commit is the offensive line. While a passer does need weapons to throw to, he also needs blue-chip linemen up front to keep him clean and give him time to throw to those weapons.

It’s no secret that Florida needs help on the offensive line in this class, and paired with Rashada's flip, the unit could be in line for additions sooner rather than later.

Obviously, with Rashada being a former Miami commit, he has built relationships with prospects in the Hurricanes' class. Could we see him try to flip some recruits to Florida with him? It would be surprising if he didn't at least try.

Naturally, we'll lead off with the No. 13 ranked prospect on the SI99, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. The American Samoa native paid UF three visits earlier this year, including on an official basis in June.

Mauigoa committed to UM just over a week after Rashada made his summer pledge. They have been close over the course of the process and Rashada was a big reason why Mauigoa chose the Canes. While the talented lineman says he is locked in with The U, stranger things have happened and Florida is not going to give up on him.

Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International's Lucas Simmons, the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 61 ranked player in the SI99, is a current FSU commit but is someone that Florida has not backed off of throughout the process. He will be in attendance for the Gators' matchup against South Carolina and is being recruited intensely by former FSU commit and current UF pledge, OL Roderick Kearney.

Could Rashada's commitment be the piece that tips the scales in Florida’s favor? Simmons has visited UF five times this year, including on an official, and clearly has an interest in Napier's program.

A couple more recruitments on the OL that Rashada's move could help are that of New Orleans (La.) De La Salle tackle Caden Jones and Coffeyville (Kan.) junior college interior lineman Keyshawn Blackstock.

Jones has been linked to the Gators for quite some time and even named them his leader not too long ago, following a July visit to Gainesville. He has an established relationship with the staff due to their Louisiana ties and could be enticed to pull himself off the market in the near future. Blackstock, meanwhile, is a prospect that the Gators jumped into the race for recently. The staff certainly has some ground to makeup in his recruitment, but an elite-level QB could boost the sales pitch.

Last but not least on the offensive line, Samson Okunlola, SI’s No. 1 OT prospect, is someone that has been linked to the Hurricanes for quite some time with many thinking he would commit to the program down in Coral Gables over the summer. Rashada notably recruited Okunlola for the Canes and his efforts won't be halted, although the end goal is now to get Okunlola into an orange and blue uniform.

The last prospect we are going to highlight in this piece is Miami linebacker commit and Orlando (Fla.) Jones product Malik Bryant.

Bryant's recruitment came down to Florida and Miami in July before he ultimately opted for the Canes, although, his decision was a lot closer than people might think. The need at linebacker for Florida remains with just one committed currently in Jaden Robinson.

With Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney set to depart after this season, Florida needs to add at least one more linebacker to the class. Bryant is one of the best in the country at his position and basically resides in UF's backyard.

Much like Mauigoa, Rashada was a big part of Bryant's recruitment to Miami and that should remain the same now that he's committed to Florida.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.