TE Hayden Hansen Commits to the Gators

The Florida Gators were able to secure a commitment from big-bodied tight end Hayden Hansen following his official visit.

With the second-to-last official visit window now officially nearing an end, the Florida Gators are making quick progress, able to secure a commitment from a big-bodied tight end in Hayden Hansen out of Weatherford (Texas) on Sunday.

Hansen's commitment comes just a few days after the program took an at-home visit to the 6-foot-5, 250-pound people mover. Now, following an official visit to the program, Hansen is set on Florida as being the program he signs with on Feb. 2.

Hansen has been recruited by new Gators head coach Billy Napier for quite some time. At ULL, the program made a run at him, securing a commitment then, so the quick re-connection was made easy, hearing from his former coaches again around Christmas time.

"I loved seeing Napier again," Hansen told AllGators after his official visit. "A lot of the staff is from Louisiana originally, that's where I was committed to. They never gave up on me, they believe in me. This is the place I want to be."

His best attribute as a tight end comes in his run-blocking ability, something the Gators will need as they progress into the season with some inexperience at the position. Tight end Kemore Gamble has already left, transferring to UCF, while Keon Zipperer is heading into what will be his senior season.

Earlier in the week, Hansen told GatorCountry that he planned to visit Washington State or ULL following his visit with Florida if he had not received an offer from the program.

Well, that much was changed quickly as the program offered him on the second day of his official visit weekend.

“My family and I, we trust him,” Hansen said of Napier via GatorCountry. “Honestly seeing ULL before he got there and seeing what he did there in four years is insane. He brought that college and town up from a mid-tier team to a top group of five team. What he did to that place was amazing, me and my family just trust his plans. We believe in his culture and plans.”

With Hansen, Napier has secured another tight end for this year's class, the other being developmental tight end Tony Livingston from King (Tampa, Fla.)

