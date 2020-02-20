AllGators
Top 2020 RB Zachary Evans Schedules Official Visit to Florida

Credit: John Garcia Jr. - Sports Illustrated Media

Zach Goodall

National Signing Day was two weeks ago, but 2020 recruiting isn't done in Gainesville.

The Florida Gators will receive an official visit from top 2020 running back prospect Zachary Evans on March 20th, he stated over Instagram live. 247Sports' Blake Alderman confirmed Evans' official visit day in a report.

The five-star running back, considered the No. 16 prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite, had previously signed with Georgia. Though, the Bulldogs releases Evans from his letter of intent in January, making him free to visit schools and enroll when he chooses to.

Since, Florida has been in the mix with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and other schools. Given the unknown circumstances of his LOI release, some schools have taken themselves out of the race for Evans' services, and Florida has taken advantage.

The Gators have put new tight ends coach Tim Brewster in on Evans' recruitment since he was hired by Florida earlier in February. Brewster has a previous relationship with Evans, which should only help Florida in the process.

During his senior season at North Shore (Houston, TX), Evans tallied a whopping 1600 yards and 20 touchdowns on 167 rushing attempts in 2019.

Evans, a track athlete, also owns a personal record of 11.39 seconds in the 100-meter dash. At 5-11, 200 lbs., Evans posted a 4.51 40 yard dash, a 3.84-second shuttle (testing lateral agility), and a 37.2" vertical at The Opening Regional last year.

Follow AllGators for updates on Evans' recruitment and other Florida Gators' athletics and recruiting stories.

