WR Tyler Williams Includes Florida Gators in Top 10

Just days after the Florida Gators earned two commits in a day, the program lands on another top-teams list, this time for WR Tyler Williams out of Lakeland (Fla).

After a couple of unofficial visits to the program and with the summer quickly approaching, wide receiver Tyler Williams out of Lakeland (Fla.) has officially made Florida one of his top 10 teams contending for his collegiate services.

Williams has yet to make a firm commitment date, but he has listed Florida among 10 total teams, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse, USC and USF. Those are the teams that are currently vying for his services in the future.

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Williams would give the program a big-framed receiver with some outside speed to take on defenders. He's currently rated as a four-star recruit, according to On3's consensus rating.

Williams originally received an offer from the previous coaching staff, but has visited the new coaching staff a couple of times already this year, including on April 2. and April 14 last month, visiting for the program's spring game.

“I can say they (the Gators) are sitting kind of high right now,” Williams said via 247Sports in April. “They are one of the schools I can say that is recruiting me the hardest.”

Florida has already landed a couple of receivers during the 2023 recruiting cycle, including Tyree Patterson and, most recently, Creed Whittemore. Both players hail from Florida, the same as Williams, which Florida is expected to target heavily under the Napier regime.

