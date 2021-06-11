Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Walter Nolen Visits Florida Gators for the Second Time in a Week

After visiting the University of Florida for an official visit last week, five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen makes yet another trip to Gainesville.
Author:
Publish date:

Recruitment is heating up for one of the top defensive tackles in the nation as Cordova (Tenn.), St. Benedict at Auburndale high school defensive tackle Walter Nolen has taken another trip to Gainesville, visiting the Florida Gators program for the second time in a week.

Last weekend, following his official visit to the program, Nolen took to social media to announce that he will be shutting down his recruitment and making a decision.

Since then, however, the No. 3 player in the nation, and 247Composite five-star defensive tackle has taken at least two trips to schools on an unofficial basis, visiting Georgia yesterday, and Florida today.

Florida is clearly efforting to land one of the best players in the country, making their interest known loud and clear, while he has certainly appeared to do the same. At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Nolen was originally offered by the Gators in March 2020, primarily recruited by Gators defensive line coach David Turner.

In April, Nolen explained just why Florida was placed among his top eight teams that include LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State and USC:

When I was at IMG, I feel like that helped better our relationship and me being able to talk to them and them just being 2-3 hours away. It was just a good chance, so being a college town, they are one of the biggest college towns you can think of, so that helps them.

Eventually, when you get to college, you have to think about, you are going to share reps with the best because everybody is there for a reason, and you have to take that into consideration and get every opportunity you can. I feel like with Florida's offense getting off the field a lot it gives a chance for their defensive linemen to get more reps.

The Gators will continue to monitor Nolen's movement throughout the coming weeks while the big-man defensive tackle will make other stops to camps, including the Under Armour All-America Future 50 camp this weekend.  

Walter Nolen
Recruiting

Walter Nolen Visits Florida Gators for the Second Time in a Week

USATSI_13525328_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Former Gators DB Brad Stewart Jr. Signs With CFL Team

image_123986672 (13) (1)
Recruiting

Evers Aiming to 'Build a Program' by Recruiting for the Gators

USATSI_13899830_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Report: CFP to Recommend 12-Team Expansion

USATSI_10904958_168388329_lowres(1)
Baseball

O'Sullivan Puts Rumors to Rest, Will Remain With Florida Gators

USATSI_15338066_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Former Gators WR Grimes Has Knee Procedure, Waived by Eagles

Azareyeh Thomas
Recruiting

Gators 2022 DB Target Azareyeh Thomas: 'Florida Is the Standard'

USATSI_13855260_168388329_lowres(3)(1)
Football

Florida Gators Would Benefit Mightily From Potential Playoff Expansion