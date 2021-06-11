Walter Nolen Visits Florida Gators for the Second Time in a Week

After visiting the University of Florida for an official visit last week, five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen makes yet another trip to Gainesville.

Recruitment is heating up for one of the top defensive tackles in the nation as Cordova (Tenn.), St. Benedict at Auburndale high school defensive tackle Walter Nolen has taken another trip to Gainesville, visiting the Florida Gators program for the second time in a week.

Last weekend, following his official visit to the program, Nolen took to social media to announce that he will be shutting down his recruitment and making a decision.

Since then, however, the No. 3 player in the nation, and 247Composite five-star defensive tackle has taken at least two trips to schools on an unofficial basis, visiting Georgia yesterday, and Florida today.

Florida is clearly efforting to land one of the best players in the country, making their interest known loud and clear, while he has certainly appeared to do the same. At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Nolen was originally offered by the Gators in March 2020, primarily recruited by Gators defensive line coach David Turner.

In April, Nolen explained just why Florida was placed among his top eight teams that include LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State and USC:

When I was at IMG, I feel like that helped better our relationship and me being able to talk to them and them just being 2-3 hours away. It was just a good chance, so being a college town, they are one of the biggest college towns you can think of, so that helps them. Eventually, when you get to college, you have to think about, you are going to share reps with the best because everybody is there for a reason, and you have to take that into consideration and get every opportunity you can. I feel like with Florida's offense getting off the field a lot it gives a chance for their defensive linemen to get more reps.

The Gators will continue to monitor Nolen's movement throughout the coming weeks while the big-man defensive tackle will make other stops to camps, including the Under Armour All-America Future 50 camp this weekend.