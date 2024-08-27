Several Florida Gators Snubbed on ESPN's Top 100 Newcomers List
With Week 1 of the college football season beginning Thursday, the new era of expanded playoffs will officially be in full effect by the end of this week. But before most teams get underway, there are hundreds of newcomers that will impact high-level programs across the country.
However, according to ESPN’s Max Olson and Eli Lederman the Florida Gators program may have lost more than they acquired in the offseason.
In an article that can be read on ESPN+, Olson and Lederman had just one-new Gator on the Top-100 Newcomers list in edge LJ McCray. The Mainland High School product was Florida’s second-best recruit behind freshman quarterback DJ Lagway.
Lagway is expected to deputize starter Graham Mertz, but McCray could see the field early and often. 247 Sports ranked McCray the No. 4 prospect in the country regardless of position.
"McCray arrived on campus at Florida ahead of schedule physically, then gained more size and muscle over the past seven months," wrote ESPN+. "The 6-foot-3, 264-pound edge is the kind of explosive pass rusher Florida has been missing in recent seasons. That need, combined with McCray's ability to disrupt in the backfield, makes him a strong candidate to break into the Gators' rotation early and to stay there this fall as coach Billy Napier stares down a critical third campaign."
McCray found himself in the “Freshmen to Watch” category and could make an early impact on the defensive side of the ball where Florida already has tons of talent.
Two former Gators were included on the list in Georgia running back Trevor Etienne and Ole Miss defensive end Princely Umanmielen.
Etienne was the No. 5 overall player on the list. In his two seasons with the Gators he recorded 1,472 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while splitting time with Montrell Johnson Jr.
The former Florida back is expected to be a workhorse for No. 1 Georgia.
Umanmielen spent four years with the Gators before transferring to Ole Miss in the offseason. The Rebels defensive end was one of the list's top “Big men” newcomers. During his time with Florida, Umanmielen had 99 total tackles with 15 sacks.
Multiple UF transfers were left off of the list, including wide receivers Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, and defensive end Joey Slackman. All three players are expected to play major roles for Billy Napier this season.
Slackman is coming off of winning the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year at the University of Pennsylvania. Last season, he tallied 50 total tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks en route to DPOY honors. He was named the No. 2 FCS transfer in the country by 247 Sports.
Badger, one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal last season, could be one of Graham Mertz’s top targets this season. In 2022 and 2023 with Arizona State, Badger brought in 135 catches for 1,579 yards and caught 15 touchdowns. Along with sophomore receiver Eugene Wilson III and Dike, Mertz could have a lot of open receivers to throw to.
Finally, Dike comes in after spending four years at Wisconsin. And although he had a disappointing 2023 season, Dike had his best in 2022 during Mertz’s final year with the Badgers.
That season, Dike hauled in six touchdowns with 689 receiving yards. Although he may not be Florida’s best receiver, Mertz will have a familiar face to throw to on Saturday when the Gators open their season against Miami.
It's not where they start, it's where they finish. The new Florida Gators will have ample opportunity to occupy slots on several post-season lists starting Saturday.
Kickoff against the Hurricanes is set for 3:30 p.m. in The Swamp and will be televised on ABC.