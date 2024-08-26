Florida Gators Depth Chart Predictions/Position Previews: Defensive Line
With the Florida Gators 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official predictions and previously analyzed the Edge room and continues with the interior defensive line.
Nose Tackle
Starter: Cam Jackson
Backup: Desmond Watson, Caleb Banks
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): Michai Boireau, Tarvorise Brown*
End
Starter: Joey Slackman
Backup: Caleb Banks, Kelby Collins, Brien Taylor Jr.
Reserve (*denotes walk-on): D’Antre Robinson, Andre Morris*, Nicolas Flynn*, Sebastian Scott*
Position Outlook
With the interior defensive line, it all starts with the new position coach Gerald Chatman.
During the various open portions of practice during fall camp, Chatman was constantly seen and heard, even from the complete opposite side of the practice field. His attention to detail and constant demand for effort were focal points seen during those sessions.
“I think he’s really the heartbeat of our defensive room,” said newcomer Joey Slackman. “He’ll tell you when you’re doing something wrong, he’ll tell you when you’re doing something right, and he’ll give you the energy when you need it, especially if he feels like, you know, we’re lacking a little bit.”
And, it seems to be rubbing off the guys not just in the room but in the whole defense, as well.
“He's an animal. He likes to get after it. He's a guy who's going to get on you, and that's what you need at the collegiate level,” said linebacker Derek Wingo. “He's a guy who's going to get after you, but when you look at it, it's from the heart. He knows what's best for you… At the end of the day, he's making us better. And I know the depth in our defensive line is absolutely amazing, and they bought into that. And that's going to make us a good defense."
It helps, too, that Chatman has the benefit of the much deeper room than previous seasons, even after losing Jamari Lyons for the season with an injury.
Leading the way at nose tackle, for the second year in a row, is Cam Jackson. The former Memphis Tiger recorded 32 tackles in an extensive role that saw him on the field much more than he probably should have been, mostly due to the lack of depth and experience behind him.
Jackson has also put himself in a better position heading into this season after intense work in the weight room. Weighing as much as 360 pounds heading into last season, Jackson is down to 342 pounds heading into this season.
Not to mention, he’s taken on a large role as a vocal leader. Gators Illustrated consistently viewed him holding teammates accountable for effort and intensity in reps.
Behind him is Desmond Watson, who’s made similar changes in the weight room after being as high as 464 pounds in spring camp. He’s now down to 449 pounds.
At the Gators’ “end” position, which is essentially the three-technique defensive tackle spot, is a rotation of incumbent starter Caleb Banks, transfer Slackman, former edge rusher Kelby Collins and transfer Brien Taylor Jr.
Frontrunners seem to be Banks and Slackman, with Collins and Taylor Jr. right behind in the rotation. And, after the loss of Lyons, there’s opportunities for Banks and Slackman to potentially play some nose tackle in certain scenarios.
"We all play the same positions. It's all kind of the same position if you ask me,” Banks said. “Coach Chatman switches us up and he's going to put us wherever we need to be, and we're going to perform regardless of where he puts us."
Both Banks and Slackman approach critical seasons in their careers. Banks was thrown into the fire last season as a transfer with little playing experience. Slackman, meanwhile, comes to Gainesville after being the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year last season with Penn.
The most “football guy” on the roster, Slackman will be looking to improve his draft stock in his final collegiate season.
“My whole life has really been about challenges, and this has been my biggest one yet, and I really can’t wait for it,” he said. “I think that’s really the emphasis on our team is that we accept that.”
Although it’s unclear exactly who will be the starter, it most likely won’t matter if the room is to be a true rotation that the team expects. The group doesn’t look at it as a competition for playing time but rather a competition to make each other better.
“We don’t really look at it as anything other than we’re getting each other better, iron sharpens iron. That’s kind of how coach Chatman worked our room from the very beginning,” Slackman said. “He talks about brotherhood all the time, our motto in our room is relentless, tough, and discipline, and I think we all embody that as a group and we’re all working to make each other better.”
Nonetheless, both will play. A deep rotation means fresher players who built to last an entire game and be effective each snap. They can focus on the sprint rather than holding back for the marathon.
“It's going to keep us healthy throughout the whole entire season, and that's honestly a great thing because last year was a lot of pressure and being in for six, seven plays and not having nobody to rotate or having somebody rotate, but they're also tired as well,” Banks said.
In the case of Banks or Slackman getting snaps at nose, Collins would be the guy at end, which is a new position for him. Despite the switch, his experience last season, where he was a member of the Freshman All-SEC team, makes him an immediate contributor no matter where he plays.
“I feel like it wasn't hard for Kelby with the switch,” Banks said. “I feel like he just kind of accepted it and just took on a big role. He's going to have a big role this year with us as well on the inside. He's a great pass rusher and he's been doing really good, improving with his pass rush and getting top the quarterback a lot during one-on-ones.”
Overall, this room won’t be one that puts up crazy numbers, and they may not have to. Banks’ explanation shows it’s a sacrificial room for the rest of the defense.
"It's a lot of creating for others, to be honest. That's a really big thing,” he said. “A lot of
linebackers helping D-linemen, a lot of D-linemen helping linebackers. We have to be one for this defense to work."
Like any position on the season’s team, the depth and experience are in the Gators’ favor. The question remains on if they’ll rise to the challenge. They have the tools to do so, and they’ll have their first chance to show it on Saturday against Miami.