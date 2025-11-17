Top Florida Commit Projected To Flip To Ohio State
With so much uncertainty around the direction of the Florida Gators football program, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few recruiting casualties along the way.
According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, he expects one key piece of Florida’s 2026 recruiting class to flip his commitment to another major program.
Wiltfong projects that there is a 60% chance that cornerback CJ Bronaugh will ultimately end up at Ohio State.
The Winter Garden native committed to Florida back in June and is currently the highest-rated commit in Florida’s 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
247 lists Bronaugh as the 76th-highest prospect in the country, with Florida’s second-highest rated commit Kendall Guervil six spots behind at 82, and he’s the sixth-highest ranked cornerback in the class.
Bronaugh was offered by the Buckeyes on Oct.25, and took an official visit to Ohio State this weekend. Besides Ohio State and Florida, the 6-foot-1 defensive back also visited Florida State in June.
In a scouting report released by 247’s Andrew Ivins, he praised Bronaugh’s athleticism and instincts.
“Speedster with best-in-class track times that has a chance to shut down one side of the field if it all comes together. Hasn’t exactly faced elite competition while playing an independent schedule in Florida, but turned heads with an MVP performance at an Under Armour camp in advance of senior season,” Ivins said. “Shows good reactionary skills on the outside and can bail himself out like few others with his rare closing burst. Comfortable in off coverage with his spatial awareness and might ultimately be more of a zone defender that can race into the deeper third. Could test off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine one day if he earned the opportunity.”
Throughout his senior season at Windermere High School, he has totaled 23 tackles and two interceptions while also hauling in five passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has compiled 53 solo tackles, eight interceptions and four tackles-for-loss throughout his high school career.
According to 247, Florida currently has the 13th highest-ranked recruiting class in the class of 2026, with 19 players committed up to this point.
Besides Bronaugh, the Gators have six defensive players committed, including two other defensive backs (CJ Hester and Kaiden Hall).
After Florida’s 34-24 loss to Ole Miss, the Gators return to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to face No. 23 Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.