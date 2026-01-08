Ex-Florida QB DJ Lagway Expected to Sign With Big 12 Team
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has found a new home in college football after entering the transfer portal last month. On Thursday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Lagway has committed to Baylor for the 2026 season.
The quarterback took visits to Florida State and Virginia, and also had interest from some Big Ten schools, but he ultimately chose to land with the Big 12 school.
Lagway has a couple personal ties to the Bears program. His father Derek played running back for Baylor in the 1990s. Additionally, Lagway is from Willis, Texas, so he’ll return to his home state.
Lagway was a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2024. He was the Gators’ starter the past two seasons, posting a 12–12 overall record in 24 starts. In 2025, Lagway completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. These numbers were an increase from his freshman season in which he completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions—though he saw more playing time in 2025.
Florida underwent a lot of change the past few months, potentially leading to Lagway’s departure. The changes started with the firing of coach Billy Napier back in mid-October. Interim coach Billy Gonzales then led Lagway and the rest of the Gators to a 1–4 record to finish out the season.Florida hired Tulane coach Jon Sumrall on Nov. 30 to take over the program. The Gators finished 4–8 on the season.
Baylor finished 5–7 with Sawyer Robertson leading the way. Robertson completed 60.4% of his passes for 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.