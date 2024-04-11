All Conference Transfer Guard Schedules Visit With FSU Basketball
Florida State will be getting Bryce Pope on campus for a visit April 19-20, per Joe Tipton on On3Sports and confirmed to us at NoleGameday. Pope, a grad transfer from UC-San Diego, is a 2-time All-Big West Conference Selection, including being a member of the 1st team this season, and has averaged 18.4 PPG over the last two seasons.
This will be Florida State's third visit of this transfer cycle, with James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr. (who soon after committed to Louisville) visiting earlier in the month and Hampton's Jerry Deng coming to campus this coming weekend on the 12th. Pope also has visits scheduled with USC, Stanford, and Maryland coming up.
Pope spent five seasons at UC-San Diego, redshirting his first season, before playing 105 games and scoring a career 1627 points. He attempted almost 7 threes per game this season but made them at around 33%. He's better at getting to the basket and finishing around there. Pope is a strong free-throw shooter at above 80% for his career. Some of the bigger games in his career include 32 points against UC Irvine this season, 18 points in 2021 and 19 points in 2022 against California (one of the newest additions to the ACC), and 31 games scoring 20 or more points.
It's not clear which guard spot he'd be used at if he were to choose FSU, but he hasn't been a productive passer thus far in his career. Still, the Seminoles have a plethora of open roster spots and need proven scoring production. I'm curious to see if his 3-point percentage could improve if he took more catch-and-shoot threes rather than off the dribble. Florida State and Leonard Hamilton have been going after a few older, more experienced players in the transfer portal to offset the youth that's leaving Tallahassee.
