Florida State Basketball to be without three scholarship players against Purdue

Two starters will be out of the lineup on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, the Florida State Men's Basketball team announced that they will be without two starters and a reserve for the Purdue game. Starting point guard Rayquan Evans (personal reasons, attending brother's funeral), starting center Tanor Ngom (right knee strain), and reserve Naheem McLeod, who’s listed day to day with an ankle injury, will all be out on Tuesday night.

Tanor Ngom’s injury will prevent him from suiting up during the remainder of non-conference play. Evans and McLeod will probably be back in time for Saturday’s game against Syracuse.

Losing two big men prior to the matchup with an experienced Boilermakers team is absolutely brutal. Now, Florida State is going to have to rely on Quincy Ballard and John Butler to step up. Veteran Malik Osborne will also probably play a ton at center on Tuesday night and he'll need to produce while staying out of foul trouble.

With Evans out of the lineup, the Seminoles will likely start a true freshman at point guard in Jalen Warley. Evans' brother passed away earlier this month following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

The Seminoles are set to tip with the Boilermakers tomorrow at 7:30 on ESPN.

