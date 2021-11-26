Former Florida State coach speaks on Florida Gators coaching job

There have been quite a few names circulating around over the last few days as the Florida Gators search for a new head coach. Two of the popular ones have been ULL coach Billy Napier and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. The dark horse candidates include Bob Stoops, who was listed as the betting favorite before shooting down the job earlier this week.

Now, another member of the Stoops family, Mark, has also made a few comments on the open jobs in Gainesville and Baton Rouge. Bruce Feldman was one figure in the media that linked Stoops to the job. The Kentucky head coach addressed the rumors on Monday during a press conference.

"I have no control over that," Stoops said via The Courier-Journal. "I don’t want that out there. I don’t want that distraction. I don’t ask for that. As I mentioned jokingly weeks ago when somebody mentioned that, I’d rather it be that than you guys all talk about when they’re going to fire me. I can only control trying to win and build a program here. I think we can all understand I’ve been nothing but committed to doing that here and plan on doing that.”

Stoops has been the head coach of the Wildcats since 2017 and has compiled a 57-53 record. He led Kentucky to a 10-win season in 2018 and has won three straight bowl games. Heading into the season finale against Louisville, UK is currently 8-3 and on the verge of the top-25. Stoops has finished .500 or better in five of the last six seasons.

The former Florida State defensive coordinator has plenty of ties to the Sunshine State. He developed multiple solid defenses during his tenure in Tallahassee from 2010-12 under Jimbo Fisher and was mentioned as a candidate to replace former coach Willie Taggart. Stoops also coached defensive backs at Miami from 2001-03 and USF in 1996.

