FSU Upsets Notre Dame: 3 Game-Changing Plays

Credit this team, no matter how many people are hurt, sick, whatever it may be, they continue to fight and show poise. It's going to pay off in a big way next season, but these last two wins against Notre Dame and Virginia have been nothing short of tremendous. Wins not many people saw coming, including myself. I figured they would keep it competitive, just because of the heart of this team, but Leonard Hamilton's culture has found ways for them to win games.

FSU started off hot offensively, roaring out to 14-6 and 19-11 leads, but they would never lead by more than 8 in this game, as Notre Dame, and more specifically Blake Wesley and Paul Atkinson, would work their way back into it and eventually take a 44-39 lead into halftime.

The 'Noles would then use a strong first five minutes in the second half, which included an 14-4 run, to establish themselves back in the game. The rest of the game was as back and forth as it can get; each team would score two or three times, then the other would score two or three straight. Just look at this scoring log.

I was less than thrilled with FSU's execution down the stretch offensively. After John Butler missed two straight FTs, which was followed by three sets with less than ideal shot selections. Anthony Polite made a massive one-dribble 3 that kind of felt like a dagger, but ND came right back down with an and-one. We'll talk about the end more... well, at the end of the article, but RayQuan Evans was able to ice it with two free throws, and he's exactly the guy you want at the free-throw line when the game is on the line.

With this 74-70 win, FSU has locked themselves into an 8/9 matchup with Syracuse for the second round of the ACC Tournament, and a chance to finish .500 in ACC play if they win Saturday against NC State. Given the injuries they've had, finishing .500 is no small feat.

Before the plays, some box score notes.

Florida State dominated the 3-point line against Notre Dame, which I never would've expected coming into this game. FSU shot 41.4% from 3 and held Notre Dame to 26.3% from deep. FSU's 12 made 3s ties the most made 3s in an ACC game this season for them, and Notre Dame's 5 made 3s is their third-lowest total made 3s in a game this season. ND came into the game making 37.3% of their 3s, and FSU was allowing teams to shoot 36.8% from 3 against them. Just an improbable flip.

I thought getting to the free-throw line would be the biggest factor for FSU in this game, and they ended up shooting just 8 free throws. This was the eighth game of the season for Notre Dame where the opposition shoots less than 10 free throws, but it's only the second loss, with the other being to Duke. When FSU shoots the 3 like they did though, there's not much need to get to the free-throw line.

Notre Dame collected their second-most offensive rebounds of the season with 12. They're a poor offensive rebounding team, but FSU is so decimated on the interior that it doesn't really matter who is against them. Paul Atkinson alone had half of those with six offensive boards.

John Butler had easily his best game as a Seminole, posting career highs in points (16), rebounds (8), and blocks (4). This was what you want from him. 4/5 from deep, protecting the rim, and being the perfect role player.

Tanor Ngom had a great game. There was a stretch in the second half where they gave him the ball on the block and Paul Atkinson was too small, as Ngom pointed out.

Anthony Polite surprised people by returning to the lineup today, and he hit the biggest shot of the game. He had a very calming presence any time he was on the floor and finished with 12 points. RayQuan Evans was in a similar boat with his 12 points. There is no one I trust more at the line late in games than RayQuan Evans.

Blake Wesley had something to prove against FSU and his 21 points showed it. When he gets downhill he is DANGEROUS. And FSU was content letting ND get to the basket. The Irish shot 42 LAYUPS, but only made 19 of them. As long as they weren't firing away from 3, they were okay with the result, and it made ND uncomfortable.

Paul Atkinson was a beast on offense, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was a mismatch nightmare anytime FSU switched smaller guards onto him, but he also got taken advantage of on defense a few times.

Onto the plays!

Play 1

Scenario: Butler on Both Ends

This closed off that 14-4 run to start the first half, which gave FSU the momentum they needed to go back and forth all half. Great block by Butler on one end, then ND loses him in transition and he sinks his 4th three of the game.

Play 2

Scenario: Polite's 3

For someone that hasn't played in the last 7 games, this is a heck of a shot by Anthony Polite. Not really in rhythm, takes a dribble... but it's nothing but nylon. Beautiful shot that could've been the dagger had Paul Atkinson not gotten an and-one the following play.

Play 3

Scenario: Whatever You Want To Call This Scrum

This is far from the perfect play. There were a lot of times down the stretch where they'd try to get Evans downhill and he'd get stopped just short of being anywhere effective, and it was the same thing here. But the fight for the rebound at the end goes out of bounds off of Notre Dame, meaning they had to foul as soon as the ball got in bounds.

FSU will close the season at home against NC State at 2 pm. Show up and support these seniors, Polite, Evans, and Malik Osborne deserve the support.

