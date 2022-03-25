Ivy League Transfer Visiting Florida State

Former Brown University forward Jaylan Gainey will be visiting Florida State today. The 6'9" Senior entered the transfer portal earlier in the offseason and was immediately contacted by teams like Duke, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Arkansas, among others.

Gainey is a 2-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year averaged 9.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 2.1 blocks per game. His block rate of 10.7% ranks top-25 nationally on KenPom. He's not your traditional big that you would expect Florida State to pursue, but his athleticism makes up for him not being 7-feet tall, and he'd fit perfectly in the switch-everything scheme.

His offensive output has increased every season, going from minimal playing time his first year playing, to 5.9 PPG in 19.7 minutes per game his second season, to 9.3 PPG in 24.7 MPG this last season. Gainey also had a really strong close to the season, having career highs 25 points and 8 blocks against Columbia, as well as 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds against Yale in the Ivy League Tournament.

Rebounding was far from a strong suit for Florida State last season, especially once Malik Osborne and Naheem McLeod went down. They're looking to address that by going after Gainey.

