Florida State defensive back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After weeks of speculation, it seems Florida State cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is heading elsewhere as he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

This news, while significant, should not surprise anyone who has been covering this team this spring. Brownlee has been noticeably absent from the team and has not participated in Spring practice.

This news does make you scratch your head a bit, however. While Brownlee did have an up and down season in 2021, he was still expected to compete for starter’s reps this spring and was one of the more experienced players in the secondary.

Having logged over 800 snaps a season ago, his reliable presence out wide will need to be addressed immediately. Omarion Cooper, Kevin Knowles, and Greedy Vance will likely get the first crack at the job. It is also worth mentioning the emergence of true freshmen Azareye’h Thomas and Sam McCall early this spring. Both players have had moments this spring and the staff seems very high on both players. (This likely played a part in Brownlee transferring as well).

Though Jarvis Brownlee’s time in Tallahassee was quite polarizing, his effort and heart could never be questioned. He played his heart out for this team every chance he had.

With the departure of Brownlee, don’t be surprised if Coach Norvell looks to the portal for a possible replacement.

