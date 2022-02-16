Photo Gallery: Clemson at Florida State

Florida State took on the Clemson Tigers at home in the Tucker Center.

Florida State (13-11) hosted the Clemson Tigers (12-13) as the Seminoles looked to get back in the win column. During the first half, the Seminoles were led by RayQuan Evans with a team-high 11 points. FSU shot 44% from the field making 12 baskets including two threes. Clemson led at the half 40-36.

(all photos above credit to Melina Myers/USA Today Sports)

The Seminoles improved their shooting out the gate in the second half as Evans continued to carry the team with his shooting. Overcoming a four-point first-half deficit, FSU fought their way to a 6 point lead with 10 minutes left in the game thanks to Cam'Ron Fletcher and RayQuan Evans. Fletcher showed his athletic ability as he led the team in second-half points and multiple incredible rebounds. Evans continued to score as he had a game-high 28 points. Florida State hung on to win 81-80 and improve to 14-11.

Florida State will be traveling to play Duke on, Saturday, February 19th at 6:00 pm.

