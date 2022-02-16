Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Clemson at Florida State

Florida State took on the Clemson Tigers at home in the Tucker Center.

Florida State (13-11) hosted the Clemson Tigers (12-13) as the Seminoles looked to get back in the win column. During the first half, the Seminoles were led by RayQuan Evans with a team-high 11 points. FSU shot 44% from the field making 12 baskets including two threes. Clemson led at the half 40-36.

READ MORE: Florida State listed in early 2022 bowl game projections

USATSI_17691702
USATSI_17691707
USATSI_17691703
USATSI_17691704
USATSI_17691715
USATSI_17691701
USATSI_17691712
USATSI_17691714
USATSI_17691705

(all photos above credit to Melina Myers/USA Today Sports)

The Seminoles improved their shooting out the gate in the second half as Evans continued to carry the team with his shooting. Overcoming a four-point first-half deficit, FSU fought their way to a 6 point lead with 10 minutes left in the game thanks to Cam'Ron Fletcher and RayQuan Evans. Fletcher showed his athletic ability as he led the team in second-half points and multiple incredible rebounds. Evans continued to score as he had a game-high 28 points.  Florida State hung on to win 81-80 and improve to 14-11.

No image description

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey shows off custom Los Angeles Rams diamond helmet and cleats

Florida State will be traveling to play Duke on, Saturday, February 19th at 6:00 pm.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

USATSI_17691702
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Clemson at Florida State

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17159068 (1)
Football

Weekly Mailbag: Spring practice, off-season additions, and Jordan Travis

7 hours ago
B8E3B038-8D87-42EC-89DF-A8DE26872490
Pro Noles

Jalen Ramsey shows off custom Los Angeles Rams diamond helmet and cleats

11 hours ago
USATSI_17670711
Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State vs. Clemson

21 hours ago
USATSI_17680276
Pro Noles

Former Florida State star completes miraculous comeback with Super Bowl victory

21 hours ago
USATSI_17010530
Football

Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count: pre-spring practice

23 hours ago
USATSI_17011610
Football

Florida State listed in early 2022 bowl game projections

Feb 14, 2022
9314D37C-EC18-4B85-B1F6-3A3082B941F2
Football

Report: Former Florida State star hired by Willie Taggart and FAU

Feb 14, 2022