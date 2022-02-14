Florida State listed in early 2022 bowl game projections

Would you like to see this match-up for the Seminoles next season?

There are still more than six months to go until the 2022 college football season kicks off but it's never too early to begin looking ahead to next year, especially with Florida State poised to return a ton of experience and additional talent through the transfer portal.

READ MORE: Florida State listed as a top team with the most turnaround potential in 2022

On Monday, The Action Network's Brett McMurphy released his 'never too early' bowl projections that included teams and a spread for each game. As of now, McMurphy expects the Seminoles to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. FSU is projected to play the Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. McMurphy has the 'Noles favored by three points in the hypothetical match-up. You can check out the full article HERE.

This would be an intriguing pairing due to the ties between Florida State and Oregon. Former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and Director of High School Relations Carlos Locklyn are now with the Ducks. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning worked under Seminoles' head coach Mike Norvell at Memphis as his defensive coordinator. Norvell attempted to hire Lanning away from Georgia when he arrived in Tallahassee but the move didn't come to fruition. Plus, there's the whole Willie Taggart situation.

Florida State is already a month into Tour of Duty workouts with spring practice officially set to begin on Saturday, March 5. There will be a lot to keep your eyes on over the next few months. On offense, starting quarterback Jordan Travis will look to build chemistry with a revamped wide receiver unit. Defensively, the Seminoles return a lot of experience but will have to figure out the rotation on the edge and in the defensive backfield.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey speaks about 2013 Florida State National Championship team

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook