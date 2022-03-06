Photo Gallery: NC State at Florida State

Florida State (16-13) hosted the NC State Wolfpack (11-19) as the Seminoles looked to get a win on Senior Day. During the first half, the Seminoles were led by Caleb Mills with a team-high nine points. Florida State shot 55% from the field and made four threes as they scored 46 points. The 'Noles led 46-35 at halftime.

In the second half, the Seminoles continued their hot shooting as Rayquan Evans hit a three to extend the lead to 14 points. Going back and forth with the wolfpack, FSU kept a double-digit lead for the majority of the half as the 'Noles comfortably won the game 89-76 improving to (17-13).

Wrapping up their final home game, senior Wyatt Wilkes finished with 7 points and a made three, Anthony Polite scored 14 points and recorded 10 rebounds, Tanor Ngom posted 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and Harrison Prieto scored 7 points, 5 rebounds and a made three. Seniors Malik Osborne and Justin Linder did not play due to injury.

The Seminoles will be traveling to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament. Entering as the eighth seed, FSU will play the nine seed Syracuse on Wednesday.

