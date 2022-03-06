Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: NC State at Florida State

The Seminoles hosted NC State on Senior Day.

Florida State (16-13) hosted the NC State Wolfpack (11-19) as the Seminoles looked to get a win on Senior Day. During the first half, the Seminoles were led by Caleb Mills with a team-high nine points. Florida State shot 55% from the field and made four threes as they scored 46 points. The 'Noles led 46-35 at halftime. 

USATSI_17833617
USATSI_17833666
USATSI_17833613
USATSI_17833615
USATSI_17833616
USATSI_17833612
USATSI_17834757
USATSI_17834754
USATSI_17834533
USATSI_17834534

(all photos above credited to Melina Myers/USA Today Sports)

In the second half, the Seminoles continued their hot shooting as Rayquan Evans hit a three to extend the lead to 14 points. Going back and forth with the wolfpack, FSU kept a double-digit lead for the majority of the half as the 'Noles comfortably won the game 89-76 improving to (17-13).

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's first spring practice

No image description

Wrapping up their final home game, senior Wyatt Wilkes finished with 7 points and a made three, Anthony Polite scored 14 points and recorded 10 rebounds, Tanor Ngom posted 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and Harrison Prieto scored 7 points, 5 rebounds and a made three. Seniors Malik Osborne and Justin Linder did not play due to injury. 

The Seminoles will be traveling to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament. Entering as the eighth seed, FSU will play the nine seed Syracuse on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Florida State lands 2023 defensive tackle commit

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

USATSI_17834534
Basketball

Photo Gallery: NC State at Florida State

By Maddox Nebel44 seconds ago
1428D8B5-673E-4512-9EC6-99AB26833AED
Football

Former Florida State kicker announces transfer to West Virginia

By Jon Conahan5 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

2023 DL Keith Sampson details commitment to Florida State

By Nate Greer7 hours ago
IMG_8C725EA8659B-1
Football

Observations from Florida State's first spring practice

By Logan RobinsonMar 5, 2022
IMG_9132
Recruiting

BREAKING: Florida State lands 2023 defensive tackle commit

By Logan RobinsonMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17812228 2
Basketball

Game Preview: NC State at Florida State

By Austin VeazeyMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17159068 (1)
Football

Projecting Florida State’s Defensive Depth-Chart (Pre-Spring practice)

By Holton GrahamMar 4, 2022
mycah pittman
Football

Spring Storylines: Florida State's Wide Receiver Overhaul

By Holton GrahamMar 3, 2022