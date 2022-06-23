Skip to main content

Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft for Florida State

Who has a chance to be drafted from Florida State?

With the NBA Draft upon us, let’s take a look at the ‘Noles that entered the draft and where they’re being projected to go, if anywhere. Florida State had three players enter the draft: John Butler Jr, Malik Osborne, and Anthony Polite. 

John Butler has reportedly worked out for the Memphis Grizzlies (hold picks 22, 29, and 47), Charlotte Hornets (picks 13, 15, and 45), and the Portland Trailblazers (7, 36, and 57). He was supposed to work out for the Cleveland Cavaliers (picks 14, 39, and 56) but I’m not sure if he ever made it to the workout. His status is up in the air currently. I’ve had people in the league tell me he’s a mid-to-late second round guy, and I’ve had people say they’d be surprised if he’s drafted at all. Given the workouts he’s taken, it seems to be he’s going to be a late second round pick if he’s going to be selected. 

Butler has a unique skillset and frame that intrigues teams, but just doesn’t really have the production to match and is really underweight for someone his height. Still, a 7-footer that can defend and shoot like he can will have a few teams interested in taking a late shot at him, especially teams with multiple second round picks. 

Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne are on the outside looking in for the draft, mainly because of their age, as the draft tends to favor younger players and they’ve both been in college for 5 years. Polite has worked out for the Washington Wizards, while Osborne has worked out for the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Atlanta Hawks. 

These are two players that dealt with injuries this year, which may be hurting their status. Polite’s skillset of a 3-and-D wing is something the NBA covets, so he’ll have a good chance to stick on a roster somewhere, and Osborne has been impressive in his workouts, so a team will take a chance on him as well in summer league or in the G-League.

The Draft starts at 8pm Thursday night and will be on ESPN for anyone that wants to keep an eye out for these former ‘Noles. 

