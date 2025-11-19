NC State's Dave Doeren reflects on past success against FSU football ahead of matchup
The Seminoles are on the road once again this weekend for their final conference game of the season against the NC State Wolfpack. Despite Florida State holding a 27-16 record against the Wolfpack, Florida State sits at 11-10 all-time in Carter-Finley Stadium, not having won a game there since 2016.
2025 has undoubtedly been a season of ups and downs for FSU, and road games have been nothing short of constant disappointment for the fanbase. With the Noles just one game shy of bowl eligibility, turning things around this late in the season will be a necessity to ensure the season continues into December.
Perhaps no other team in the country understands this up-and-down season as much as NC State, as they also hold a 5-5 record, despite having big wins over Virginia and Georgia Tech, both of which are favored to play in the conference championship game, assuming they can win out in ACC play.
Monday afternoon, NC State head coach David Doeren, who has been with the Wolfpack since 2013, met with local media and discussed how his team is preparing for Florida State, and addressed the struggles he has seen from both programs in 2025.
"It's an opportunity to play against a team that's had a similar season, they started really fast and have had four one-possession games that they've lost in real close, with a talented roster...it's going to be a great challenge, and I'm looking forward to competing with these guys," Doeren said.
Doeren Discusses NC State's Plan On Defense
Although the Noles sit at 5-5, and towards the bottom of the ACC with just two conference wins, the Seminoles are just outside of the top five nationally in total offense, averaging 487.5 yards per game.
Obviously, the offense has had its struggles, failing to score more than two touchdowns in two games this year. The team has also given opposing defenses headaches week in and week out with their ability to drive the ball downfield with a plethora of personnel at nearly every position.
Doeren, who is an experienced defensive coach in his own right, discussed why Florida State has been so successful offensively and how the team can be a challenge to prepare against with the amount of different looks given by FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
"As a playcaller, as a defensive coach, who comes in the game matters. Whether it's one tight end, two tight ends, one back, 'hey, 12's in the game,' and then where do they align in formations? In every team you play, there's sometimes nuggets you get out of that," Doeren said. "Gus has been calling plays a long time, and he's a really good football coach."
"He's got a deep playbook, and stuff that we're preparing for, we know there's going to be other stuff that he's got in that look that plays off of plays, so we've got to be able to use our rules and adjust the formations, and be where we're supposed to be," Doeren continued.
"And then you've got to go and make plays, you've got to tackle their speed in space," Doeren added. You've got to play jump balls on big guys, and then the quarterback, you can defend everything real well, but he can get out of the pocket and score from anywhere with his speed."
Doeren On The Secret To His Success Against FSU
The Seminoles have faced off against the Wolfpack 10 times since Doeren took over the reins of the program. In those 10 meetings, the games have been split with each team having five wins. As Doeren prepares for his eleventh game against the storied program, he reflected on the success he has had in each matchup, and what he expects from the upcoming game this Friday.
"We've had a lot of good games with them; they've been tight ball games that come down to the final minutes, and in many of them, it's like any tight game, you find a way to make a play in a key moment, and we've been able to do that," Doeren said. "They've always had talented teams, they're always well coached, and I have a lot of respect for Mike [Norvell] and his staff."
"I don't expect this to be any different; I expect it to be a really hard-fought game," Doeren continued. "Both teams are in really similar situations; they're fighting for postseason play, and they're fighting to get to winning records."
Doeren, who is currently on a three-game win streak over the Seminoles, added to this, sharing his only secret to success is having made more plays at the right time against FSU in recent matchups.
"To get to the magic of it, I don't know if there is any other than we've made more plays than them down the stretch in these games, and there's been a lot of plays made, and I think through all these games, all of them come down to making key plays, protecting the football, getting the football back, and being really good in the redzone."
While discussing the role special teams will play in this game, Doeren added that he thinks it could be a difference maker in the game, with both teams having quality personnel groups on the field in kicking, punting, and the return game, along with some of the country's best special teams coordinators.
"Their special teams coordinator does a really great job too, so that competition between John Papuchis on their side and Todd Goebbel on our side, because they've got a really good punter and kicker, so do we, and the return game, they've got electric returners, so that's a big battle within the game."
Florida State and NC State will face off on Friday, November 21st, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM ET at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
