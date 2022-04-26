Regarded forward transfer officially signs with Florida State

The Seminoles' roster is going to look a lot different in 2022.

Since Florida State's season ended in early March after a shellacking by Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, the roster has seen a lot of changes. At least seven scholarship players from the 2021-22 team have departed over the last few weeks.

Forward Alaaeddine Boutayeb and center Quincy Ballard entered the transfer portal with the latter ending up at Wichita State. Guard Anthony Polite, guard RayQuan Evans, guard Justin Lindner, forward Wyatt Wilkes, and center Tanor Ngom graduated following the season. Polite and Wilkes each had another year of eligibility but neither will return to the program. Polite is testing out the NBA while it seems as if Wilkes is considering stepping away from the sport.

READ MORE: Florida State defensive back transfer lands in the SEC

Outside of that, Florida State is still waiting on answers from forwards, Malik Osborne and John Butler, on if they will be back in Tallahassee in 2022. There is also some uncertainty behind the statuses of guard Caleb Mills and forward Camron Fletcher. Essentially, this team is in the process of a lot of changes.

The Seminoles' coaching staff is exploring the transfer portal for experienced options to help offset the loss of Polite and the expected loss of Osborne. Florida State has landed two transfers, Brown forward Jaylan Gainey and UCF guard Darin Green Jr, since March 31. It's safe to say their pursuits aren't done yet as they've continued to host recruits on campus.

As for Gainey, he officially signed with Florida State on Tuesday after making his verbal commitment four weeks ago. The program announced his addition on social media earlier today.

The former Brown star averaged 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game in 2021-22. Gainey is a two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and he'll have at least one season of eligibility remaining. Since the Ivy League didn't play sports in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, Florida State will push to get him a second year as well.

His signing provides the team with much-needed experience and a reliable body down low to mitigate the depth issues that rose up with the departures of Ngom, Ballard, and Boutayeb. Gainey has appeared in 65 games with 42 starts during his career, including 29 starts this past season.

READ MORE: 2022 FSU Offense Depth Chart Projections: post-spring practice

The North Carolina native will make an instant impact with his offensive rebounding and defensive capabilities. He can switch one through and protect the rim at a high level.

Outside of Gainey and Green, the Seminoles have five high school prospects coming into the fold next season; center Cameron Corhen, forward De'Ante Green, guard Chandler Jackson, guard Jeremiah Bembry, and forward Tom House.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook