Florida State defensive back transfer lands in SEC

One of the Seminoles' most recent transfers will continue his career in the SEC.

Spring football is all but wrapped up across the country as teams begin to look towards the fall. Florida State completed its slate of practices back on April 12.

Since then, the coaching staff has been going through exit meetings with the roster. The discussions have led multiple players to depart from the program over the last few weeks. Transfers that plan to retain their playing eligibility in 2022 must enter the transfer portal by May 1.

One of the first Seminoles to announce their intentions to transfer this spring was former redshirt freshman defensive back Hunter Washington. It only took Washington ten days in the portal to find a new opportunity. According to his social media, he has committed to Mississippi State.

The Texas native signed with Florida State as a member of the 2021 class. He was the highest-ranked prospect who signed with the Seminoles that made it to campus. During the recruiting process, he committed early and remained steady in his pledge up until inking his letter of intent.

Washington enrolled last summer and contributed to the scout team during his true freshman season. He made his collegiate debut against UMass but did not record any statistics. Following the conclusion of the year, he was named Florida State's Special Teams Scout Player of the Year.

Throughout the spring, it became apparent that there were other defensive backs higher in the pecking order. It had to be even more frustrating for Washington that two fellow 2021 signees, Kevin Knowles and Omarion Cooper, are primed to play impact roles for the unit this upcoming season.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound defensive back possesses the flexibility to contribute at cornerback or safety. He's the third defensive back transfer that Mississippi State has added this offseason; Washington, Marcus Banks (Alabama), and Jackie Matthews (West Virginia).

