2022 FSU Offense Depth Chart Projections: post-spring practice

Spring practice is over and the only thing holding Florida State back from getting its 2022 season underway in the fall is the sweltering summer making its way towards Tallahassee. It was a productive set of practices for the Seminoles on both sides of the ball, but it's arguable that the defense stole the show as things progressed.

Regardless, there are plenty of aspects to like about the offense. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis is moving into his third year in head coach Mike Norvell's system. There is continuity among the offensive line with four starters back in the fold. Plus, the Seminoles have some tantalizing new skill players in wide receivers, Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson, and running back, Trey Benson, to fit into the offense.

Despite the losses of running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, and tight end Jordan Wilson, the offense has a legitimate opportunity to make a leap. A lot of it will fall on the health of Travis and the key cogs upfront.

Let's take a shot at projecting where the offense stands following spring ball.

Quarterback:

1. Jordan Travis

2. Tate Rodemaker

3. AJ Duffy

Coming out of the spring, one thing is clear. This offense will go as far as Jordan Travis goes. As the coaching staff has stated, the blossoming redshirt junior is the clear-cut starter for Florida State in 2022. After showing signs of an improved passer throughout 2021, Travis took the next step over the offseason. His command of the offense and accuracy on his deep ball have been fun to watch. It's even more impressive when you consider he's developing chemistry with multiple new playmakers.

Behind him, there is some uncertainty. Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker has shown flashes but they are marred by inconsistency. The same can be said about true freshman AJ Duffy, who was going through his first experience of college competition. If Travis is forced out of the lineup due to injury, there is no clear answer at quarterback.

Running Back:

1. Treshaun Ward

2. Trey Benson

3. DJ Williams

Tailback:

1. Lawrance Toafili

2. Rodney Hill

There were some early assumptions that the backfield might take a step back with Corbin headed to the NFL Draft. That line of thinking appears to be dwindling following a breakout spring camp from Oregon running back transfer Trey Benson. Coupled with returning contributors, Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili, Benson made a splash of his own. He led the team with 11 carries for 77 yards in the spring game while displaying that his knee is fully healthy.

Once again, the coaching staff has a stable of options to work with in a room that will adopt a by-committee approach. Benson has the skillset to be a productive second fiddle to Ward while Toafili can be utilized on the ground and in the passing game. True freshman Rodney Hill had a few impressive performances too and it wouldn't be surprising to see him find a role in the rotation sooner rather than later.

Wide Receiver:

Slot

1. Ja'Khi Douglas

2. Keyshawn Helton

Receiver

1. Mycah Pittman

2. McClain, Wilson, Joshua Burrell

Receiver

1. Ontaria Wilson OR Johnny Wilson

2. Malik McClain

The Seminoles added four wide receivers over the offseason and two of those new faces, Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson, pushed the returning talent this spring. Wilson had a few drops in the spring game and that's certainly an aspect he'll need to clean up. But make no mistake about it, he was the early star of the sessions. Time and time again, Wilson came down with catches that were jaw-dropping. As things went on, Pittman made his presence felt as well. He was probably the most consistent wideout down the stretch and displayed that with a team-high four catches for 25 yards in the exhibition.

It's safe to assume veterans such as Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton will remain involved in the offense. Their roles might not be as significant as last season but they will still be expected to contribute. Rising sophomore Malik McClain has all of the tools to grab a starting spot and it'll be important for continued progress this summer. Ja'Khi Douglas continues to remain steady.

Along with Johnny Wilson, the wildcards in this unit are transfer Winston Wright and redshirt freshman Joshua Burrell. Wright has been recovering from a leg injury that he suffered in a car accident last month while Burrell is finally healthy after a lower-body injury plagued him in 2021. Wright was the most productive of the transfers that Florida State added and could be a key deep threat depending on his return.

Tight End:

1. Cam McDonald

2. Wyatt Rector

3. Preston Daniel

It was a tough spring as a whole for the tight end room. Longtime starter Cam McDonald is the clear No. 1. There's not much to worry about with McDonald as far as his ability as a receiving threat but his skills as a blocker will be more crucial at times in 2022. Behind him, Wyatt Rector was the most consistent of the other tight ends.

Outside of that, it all depends on who wants to step up. Walk-on Preston Daniel has contributed in the past and there's a chance that continues this season. The Seminoles need at least one of Jackson West or Markeston Douglas to be a rotational piece during the fall. Both players have struggled to acclimate so far.

True freshmen Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers won't be expected to play big roles in the fall as they go through the development process.

Offensive Line:

Left Tackle

1. Robert Scott

2. Lloyd Willis

Left Guard

1. Dillan Gibbons

2. Zane Herring/Thomas Shrader

Center

1. Maurice Smith

2. Kayden Lyles

Right Guard

1. Darius Washington

2. Bryson Estes

Right Tackle

1. Bless Harris

2. ???

Four starters are back on the offensive line alongside two transfer additions. So, everything should be sunshine and rainbows as we head into offensive line coach Alex Atkins' third year at Florida State, right? The answer falls somewhere in between.

There are some legitimate pieces to be excited about on the interior but far too many questions at offensive tackle. After missing out on Georgia transfer Amarius Mims, we fully expect the coaching staff to continue looking at options in the portal for a rotational player.

Much like the fall, when one of the top options in the group is forced to the sideline, things begin to crumble in the face of youth and inexperience. As with the quarterback position, health is going to be vital to the success of the offensive line.

At this point, there are roughly six players that have set spots in the rotation in 2022; Robert Scott, Dillan Gibbons, Darius Washington, Maurice Smith, Kayden Lyles, and Bless Harris. Outside of that, maybe Lloyd Willis, Thomas Shrader, Zane Herring, or Bryson Estes can be stopgap options.

Other than figuring out the depth issues, Atkins will also have to decide who plays where. Washington started at offensive tackle last year but shifted inside this spring before being sidelined with a knee injury. Harris and Scott could get looks at guard as well.

Kayden Lyles holds the size advantage on Maurice Smith but the latter has an edge on the scheme right now. It would be interesting to see a lineup that pairs the two alongside one another.

The offensive line appears to be more talented than in 2021 but another addition or two would do wonders in preparing Florida State for potential injuries.

