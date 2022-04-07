Report: Florida State assistant coach hired by Missouri

Florida State's Charlton Young, who has been an assistant coach with FSU Men's Basketball since 2013, has been hired by Missouri to be their Associate Head Coach, joining Dennis Gates, another former FSU assistant, who is now head coach.

According to Jon Rothstein, the deal is worth $1.8 million over three years.

Young has been one of the best recruiters and talent evaluators in college basketball over the last decade, being the lead recruiter for Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, Matthew Cleveland, MJ Walker, and was credited for finding the diamond in the rough of Devin Vassell. To say this is a huge loss for the program is massively understating it.

Having been around the program for three years, CY was the most energetic coach I have ever been around, and was the backbone of the phrase "New Blood," as well as other monikers used by the team like "Terrordome" and "Jurassic Park." This is someone who genuinely cares about every player, trainer, manager, etc in the building.

FSU will likely try to bump up Coach Steve Smith, but he was on staff because of his connections with Coach Young from their Georgia Southern days. How FSU fills Young's spot, and how current players react, is going to be very interesting to keep an eye on.

Stick with NoleGameday for more to come on this breaking news.

